Meet María Elvira Murillo, the real-life inspiration behind the Narcos character

María Elvira Murillo is a Mexican businesswoman widely known as the second wife and later ex-wife of the notorious drug lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, co-founder of the Guadalajara Cartel. Despite her connection to one of Mexico’s most infamous criminals, María Elvira has maintained a low profile and remains a mysterious figure in real life.

María Elvira Murillo's ex-husband, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo. Photo: @indiatimes, @MarioBeteta on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

María Elvira Murillo is the former wife of the imprisoned drug lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo.

She lived with her ex-husband in Guadalajara during the height of his power but moved back to Sinaloa with her children after their divorce.

during the height of his power but moved back to Sinaloa with her children after their divorce. María Elvira Murillo reportedly co-owned a real estate company, Delia Real Estate , with Félix Gallardo.

, with Félix Gallardo. Since her divorce from Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo , María Elvira Murillo has kept a low profile , away from the spotlight.

María Elvira Murillo has , away from the spotlight. Her character was portrayed by Chilean actress Fernanda Urrejola in the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico.

Who is María Elvira Murillo?

María Elvira Murillo is a Mexican national widely recognised as the second wife of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, a powerful Mexican drug lord popularly known as El Padrino or Jefe de Jefes. She has mostly stayed out of the public eye, so not much is known about her early life.

María Elvira Murillo is described as a businesswoman who co-owned a real estate company called Delia Real Estate with Félix Gallardo.

Inside María Elvira Murillo and Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo’s relationship

María Elvira Murillo's ex-husband, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo. Photo: @GrupoELDEBER on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

María Elvira Murillo and Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo were reportedly married during the height of his cartel operations. She was his second wife and stepmother to his children from a previous marriage. Together, they also had children. In the beginning, she was aware of and seemed supportive of his small-scale drug activities.

The couple had connections to powerful figures, even serving as godparents at a wedding for a relative of a Sinaloan governor. Over time, the relationship became strained as Félix Gallardo engaged in multiple extramarital relationships and lavished gifts on other women. He spent almost all his time managing the cartel, largely ignoring his family.

The marriage eventually ended in divorce sometime after 1988. María Elvira took their children and returned to Sinaloa. She refused to reunite with him even after he survived an assassination attempt by the Gulf Cartel.

Following Félix Gallardo’s arrest in 1989, authorities seized their business properties, and María Elvira stepped back from public life.

Depiction in media: María Elvira Murillo on Narcos: Mexico

Miguel Félix’s ex-wife, María Elvira Murillo, was portrayed by Chilean actress Fernanda Urrejola in the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico. In the show, she is initially supportive of her husband’s activities but becomes increasingly unhappy with his lifestyle and affairs, eventually confronting him and leaving.

Many scenes in the series, including dramatic confrontations and violence, are likely fictionalised. The television show mixes real events with creative storytelling, using her life as inspiration to make the drama more engaging for viewers.

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo under arrest, escorted by armed police. Photo: @univisionnoticias on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Who is María Elvira Murillo? She is widely recognised as the ex-wife of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the former leader of the Guadalajara Cartel. Where is María Elvira Murillo from? She was born and raised in Mexico. Who are María Elvira Murillo’s children? She and Félix Gallardo reportedly share two children, Abril Félix Murillo and Miguel Félix Murillo. Is María Elvira Murillo married? The Mexican businesswoman is currently single. There is no public information suggesting she has remarried since separating from Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo. Where is María Elvira Murillo now? She currently resides in Sinaloa, Mexico. What happened to Félix Gallardo? According to Mexico News Daily, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo is currently under house arrest in Mexico due to his failing health, after serving 33 years in prison. Is María Elvira Murillo an actress? María Elvira Murillo is a Mexican businesswoman, not an actress Who portrayed María Elvira Murillo in Narcos: Mexico? María Elvira Murillo in Narcos: Mexico was portrayed by the famous actress Fernanda Urrejola.

María Elvira Murillo’s life has remained mostly private, even though her marriage to Félix Gallardo placed her at the centre of one of Mexico’s most infamous criminal empires. She also served as the inspiration for her character in Narcos: Mexico, portrayed by Fernanda Urrejola. Following their divorce, she retreated entirely from public life and currently lives in Mexico.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Claressa Shields’ husband. She is an American professional boxer and a two-time Olympic gold medallist. As of late 2025, Claressa is not married.

She is currently in a public, serious relationship with rapper Papoose, which became prominent in late 2024/early 2025 amidst his separation from Remy Ma. Claressa Shields was previously engaged to fitness trainer Tony Richardson (Tony McCoy), but that relationship ended in late 2024.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng