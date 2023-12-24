Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

As the year 2023 draws to a close, Nigeria reflects on a series of events, with both positive and tragic occurrences shaping the national narrative.

Tinubu has vowed to deal with those behind the bombing of Muslims in Kaduna state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

In Lagos, major markets experienced devastating fire outbreaks, impacting businesses and livelihoods.

The untimely death of military officers in Niger state also raised concerns about the security challenges facing the nation.

The fire incident at Rivers state house of assembly and Kaduna's accidental bombing further sparked nationwide sorrow.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As we wrap up the year 2023, Legit.ng spotlights the most tragic accidents and events in Nigeria.

Military buries 22 officers killed in Niger

Legit.ng earlier reported how family members and friends gathered at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja to bury some Nigerian military personnel who died in combat in Niger state.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) earlier announced that no fewer than 36 officers were killed in battle, including an air mission, on August 14.

Bombing of Kaduna Villagers

Nigerian Army apologises over the accidental attack and killing of Kaduna villagers. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

The bombing of Muslims celebrating Maluod in Tudun Biri village, Igabi local government area of Kaduna state, got many talking in Nigeria.

Weighing into this, President Bola Tinubu vowed to take action against perpetrators.

The Nigerian Army (NA) described the incident as "unfortunate and unintended"

The Army said it received briefings on the previous day of an alleged missed target airstrike on Tudun Biri village in the state.

The airstrike left several citizens dead and others injured.

Explosion rocks Rivers house of assembly

The explosion that rocked the Rivers Assembly complex led to the demolition exercise by the state government. Photo credit: Rivers state government

Source: Facebook

On Sunday night, October 29, an explosion rocked the Rivers state house of assembly complex.

The incident came amid alleged moves by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Sim Fubara.

The explosion forced Rivers government to demolish the state assembly.

Arabic student kills self in Kwara

In another sad development in 2023, a student of Sheikh Kamaldeen Arabic School, Ilọrin, Kwata state, simply identified as Alfa Musa, allegedly killed himself over unanswered prayer.

The tragic incident occurred in the Ogidi area of Ilorin West local government area on Thursday, December 7.

The 22-year-old deceased student was found hanging in his room after one of his friends visited his residence and found the door to his room locked.

Mother of boy in viral 'mummy calm down' video kills self

Another tragic incident that occurred this year was the death of Toluige Olokoobi, the mother to Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola, the little boy who inspired the viral “mummy be calming down” video.

Olokoobi reportedly killed herself.

On Thursday, November 9, the police confirmed her death and announced that Olokoobi's husband had been detained over the incident, PM News report added.

The deceased became popular on social media after her son, Oreofeoluwa, told her to calm down fearing that he was about to be flogged.

Fire outbreaks

Fire guts Supreme Court

A section of the Supreme Court in Abuja was gutted by fire in the early hours of Monday, September 25.

This development was confirmed during the Arise TV breakfast programme "The Morning Show".

It was gathered that the fire affected the office of the three apex court judges.

Fire razes Alao-Akala’s residence, kills 2

Two people reportedly lost their lives to the fire outbreak at the residence of the late former governor of Oyo state, Adebayo Alao-Akala.

The sector commandant of the Oyo State Fire Service, Ogbomoso command, Oluwaseyi Awogbile, confirmed the incident.

According to Awogbile, the fire accident occurred on Monday morning, December 18, 2023.

Fire guts popular Lagos market

Lagos state recorded major fire incidents this year. Some shops at the Olowu spare parts market in Lagos state were gutted by fire.

Some parts of Balogun market on Lagos Island were also gutted by fire. Legit.ng reported that on Tuesday, March 28, the fire affected a plaza where ladies’ shoes are sold in the popular market.

Auto crash in 2023

Tragedy as 10 die, 7 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway auto-crash

Tragedy struck on Tuesday, December 12, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at the Kara axis, resulting in the loss of ten lives. Seven people were also injured during the incident.

The accident, which occurred at approximately 5 am, involved a Toyota Hiace bus (registration number FKY898YF) in ash colour and an orange truck, Leadership reported.

Florence Okpe, the Ogun state sector Ccmmand of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson, stated that excessive speed was the suspected cause of the crash.

16 people perish in Kaduna-Abuja road accident

Another devastating report during the year was the death of 16 people in a road crash on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

Kabir Nadabo, an FRSC official, stated that the fatal road crash occurred at Audu Jhangon village along the expressway on Sunday, December 10.

Nadabo explained that the accident occurred in the wee hours when the driver of a vehicle laden with goods lost control, The Guardian report added.

Three traditional rulers die in Oyo auto crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that residents of Oriire local government in Oyo state were thrown into mourning over the death of the three monarchs from the area on Friday, December 1.

They died in an auto crash at Aje Iye in Oriire local government area.

Two of the affected monarchs died on the spot, while the third one died a few hours later at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

Boat accidents

Boat with over 100 passengers capsizes at Benue River

During the year, a boat with over 100 passengers capsized mid-water at Benue river.

Legit.ng reported that traders, women, and children, heading for Binnari town in Karim-Lamido local government area (LGA) of the state were on the ill-fated boat. Daily Trust reported about the sad occurrence on Sunday, October 29.

103 wedding guests die after boat accident

In an earlier article, Legit.ng reported that on June 12, 103 people returning from a marriage ceremony died after their boat capsized at Egbu village in the Patigi local government area of Kwara state.

The 103 victims, including a father and his four children, were returning from a marriage ceremony at neighbouring Egboti village in Niger state when a river wave took control of the boat, hit it against a tree, and capsized it.

Several dead in Lagos-Ibadan road crash

Legit.ng also reported that at least seven persons were burnt to death while 18 others sustained varying degrees of injury in a road crash along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

It was gathered that the accident involved a Toyota Sienna car and a Mazda bus.

Source: Legit.ng