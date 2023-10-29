Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering current affairs in Nigeria

Benue River, Taraba state - A boat carrying over 100 passengers capsized mid-water at Benue River.

According to Daily Trust, traders, women, and children, heading for Binnari town in Karim-Lamido local government area (LGA) of the state were on the ill-fated boat on Saturday, October 28. The newspaper reported about the sad occurrence on Sunday, October 29.

Too many boats are capsizing in Nigeria, resulting in deaths. Photo credit: Denis Smolin

Source: UGC

Benue River accident: 'Only two bodies recovered'

Many of the passengers were returning from Mayoreneyo fish market in Ardo-Kola LGA.

The boat left Mayoreneyo local jetty at about 3.30 pm and capsized 40 minutes later, according to sources.

A resident of Mayoreneyo, Musa Mayoreneyo, disclosed that the ill-fated boat had earlier conveyed the passengers from Binnari to Mayoreneyo.

A source said:

“As l am talking to you now, only bodies of two persons were recovered by local divers.”

A source at the Mayoreneyo local jetty noted that none of the passengers had life jackets when the incident occurred.

Jidda Mayoreneyo, the acting chairman of inland water transporters in Taraba state, stated that about 15 bodies were recovered close to the scene.

Confirming the incident, the chairman of the caretaker committee of Ardo-Kola, Alhaji Dalhatu Kawu, described it as tragic.

When contacted, the police spokesman in Taraba, Abdullahi Usman, said he was yet to receive a report of the incident.

Boat accidents have become a disturbing occurrence in Nigeria. A tally by Legit.ng shows that at least 901 men, women, and children died in 61 boat accidents nationwide between January 2020 and September 2023.

Recently, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed various law enforcement and regulatory agencies to collaborate and identify the root causes of the frequent boat disasters across the country.

103 wedding guests die after boat accident

In an earlier article, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck in Kwara state on June 12, as 103 people returning from a marriage ceremony died after their boat capsized at Egbu village in the Patigi local government area of the state.

The 103 victims, including a father and his four children, were returning from a marriage ceremony at neighbouring Egboti village in Niger state when a river wave took control of the boat, hit it against a tree, and capsized it.

76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident

30 persons dead in Niger boat mishap

Legit.ng also reported that 30 people died in a boat mishap in Niger state.

Hussain Ibrahim, spokesperson for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), confirmed the sad update.

Source: Legit.ng