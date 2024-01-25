Herder militia, cattle rustling, and various other elements have been blamed for the recent attacks in Plateau state

The military confirmed this during a media interaction in Abuja on Thursday, January 27

However, special forces have been dispatched to critical areas in the state to manage and control the ongoing situation

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The military attributes the crisis in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State to factors such as herder militia, cattle rustling, and various other elements.

Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, conveyed this information during a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, January 25, addressing the actions of Nigeria's Armed Forces.

Mangu LGA has been a victim of incessant attacks over the past few weeks. Photo Credit: DHQ

Source: Facebook

He mentioned that special forces have been dispatched to critical areas in the state to manage and control the ongoing situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As quoted by Channels, General Buba said:

“The situation was triggered by a number of factors including the attempted cattle rustling and the killing of a Mangu man by herder militia.”

He mentioned that there were reports of a motorcyclist colliding with a group of cattle while travelling along the road on January 22, 2024.

He said:

“The herders reportedly killed the man on the spot. Consequently, militia mobilised and attacked residents in the early hours of 23rd of January.”

General Buba stated that the Defence Headquarters plans to hold a meeting with Revd Timothy Daluk, the Chairman of the Christian Association Of Nigeria in the local government, to discuss his recent accusation against the military, alleging their involvement in the killings of Christians and property destruction in the state.

30 lives lost in fresh Mangu attack

A tragic incident unfolded in Kwahaslalek village, located in the Mangu Local Government Area, where assailants attacked, resulting in the loss of over 30 lives, numerous injuries, and the destruction of several homes. Governor Caleb Mutfwang responded by implementing a curfew in the LGA.

Joseph Gwankat, the President of the Mwaghavul Development Association, revealed that the attack occurred on Tuesday night when residents were gathered at a compound to adhere to the government-imposed curfew.

Additionally, on the same night, two other communities, Kinat and Mairana, situated on the borders of Mangu and Barkin Ladi local government areas, also experienced attacks.

Christmas eve attack

Plateau State has recently experienced severe attacks from violent assailants, resulting in the loss of more than 200 lives during the Christmas Eve assaults in the Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas. Numerous residences and agricultural lands were set ablaze in the overnight onslaught, causing numerous injuries.

The organised massacres in various communities within the two local governments have sparked both local and international condemnation. The governor criticised the military for a slow response, characterising the incidents as a massacre.

Reports indicate that over 50 villages were impacted by the attacks, prompting the United Nations to call on the Federal Government to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the events.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa condemns Plateau killings

Meanwhile, Ahmed Musa, the Captain of the Super Eagles, has sent an important message to residents and leaders in Plateau state.

Reacting to the unrest in the state, the Nigerian striker called for calm and urged residents to embrace unity and progress in the land.

Musa maintained strongly that the differences in our religion as Nigerians should not tear us apart but bring us together.

Source: Legit.ng