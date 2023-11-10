Mrs Toluige Olokoobi, the woman in the popular ‘Mummy Calm Down’ viral video whose son Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola was begging to ‘calm down' when she tried to sanction him, has reportedly committed self-murder

An X (formerly Twitter) user had claimed Mrs Olokoobi ended her life without confiding in anyone about her struggles, a claim re-circulated by various blogs

Now, the police have disclosed an update about the sad development and said it is already questioning Late Olokoobi's spouse

Benin, Edo state - Mrs Toluige Olokoobi, the mother to Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola, the little boy who inspired the viral “mummy be calming down” video, has killed herself.

According to The Cable on Thursday, November 9, police confirmed the tragedy and added that Olokoobi's husband has been detained over the incident.

'Mummy calm down' woman is dead

Earlier, some blogs reported that Olokoobi took her own life due to unknown reasons.

It would be recalled that the deceased became popular on social media after her son, Oreofeoluwa told his mom to calm down fearing that he was about to be caned.

In the video, he appealed to her with tears in his eyes as his mother said he would be punished for the wrong he had been repeatedly told not to do.

In a hilarious show of remorse, the boy asked his mother to give him "a last chance".

As soon as the video hit the internet, it stirred conversations as people had different things to say about parenting. Days after, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said he would like to meet the boy. The governor fulfilled that promise as he met him and his parents.

Confirming Olokoobi’s demise in an interview with BBC Pidgin, Chidi Nwabuzor, the spokesperson of the Edo state police command, said Olokoobi was rushed to the hospital after the tragic incident and then to the mortuary after she was confirmed dead.

Social media and 'Mummy Calm Down' boy

