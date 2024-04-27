Delta Airlines is relaunching daily service to Lagos, Nigeria (LOS), from New York-JFK on December 1 with 14 weekly flights

The airline, which already offers daily flights connecting Atlanta and Lagos, is also enhancing its fleet to service Ghana and South Africa

The airline claims to be expanding its options for customers to experience premium service and elevated hospitality

Delta Airlines has revealed plans for a major expansion, with the reintroduction of daily flights to Lagos, Nigeria, from New York-JFK starting December 1.

Additionally, the airline is making fleet enhancements for service to Accra, Ghana (ACC), and South Africa.

These developments were disclosed in a circular distributed to journalists on Friday, April 27.

It should be recalled that the airline earlier reported another round of strong earnings as it forecasted a record second quarter based on a consistently strong travel appetite.

This is after it saw its profits more than double in the fourth quarter last year, helped by strong travel demand, even as it trimmed its earnings expectations for 2024.

Delta to make 14 weekly flights to Nigeria

At present, Delta Airlines offers daily flights connecting Atlanta and Lagos.

With the reintroduction of daily service from New York-JFK, the airline will offer 14 weekly flights to Nigeria from December through the first half of January and ten weekly flights for the remainder of the Harmattan 2024 season.

Annually, Delta Airlines serves over half a million passengers travelling between the U.S. and Africa, operating more than 34 weekly flights.

Delta's Senior Vice President of Network Planning, Joe Esposito, said:

“These enhancements reflect our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. We’re expanding our options for customers to experience the premium service and elevated hospitality they expect from Delta.”

As outlined in the circular, passengers travelling on this flight will have the option to select from four classes aboard the Airbus A330-200: Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, or Main Cabin.

Foreign airlines announce new ticket prices

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Foreign airlines operating in Nigeria have unlocked their low-priced ticket sales on Nigerian routes.

This follows the completion of the payment of about $7 billion backlog by the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), including the $700 million reportedly belonging to foreign airlines.

Findings show that Delta Airlines, KLM, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa and other foreign airlines have crashed their fares on popular routes.

The development came after Air completed its maiden flights to London Gatwick Airport.

