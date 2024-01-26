Atiku Abubakar, a two-term vice president, has condemned the renewed killing and burning of houses in Mangu town of Plateau state

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election called on the security agencies to be proactive in their fight against insecurity in the state

Recall that the killings in Mangu happened despite 24 24-hour curfew imposed on the community by Governor Caleb Mutfwang

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president and flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, has mourned the renewed killings in the Mangu local government area of Plateau state.

Atiku, in a tweet, lamented the incident and described it as an "act of violence, where innocent lives are being brutally snatched away, homes set ablaze, and communities thrown into chaos, is a direct affront to the values of peace and unity that we hold dear."

Killings in Plateau state

Recall that the 24-hour curfew was enforced by Plateau Governor Celeb Mutfwang in Mangu town, but the violence persists with the killings and house burnings.

The curfew was imposed following recent killings on Tuesday, January 23.

However, residents report that gunmen have invaded multiple communities, indiscriminately firing at people and setting houses ablaze.

Among the structures targeted was the Sunnah Islamiya School situated along Gindiri Road.

Atiku speaks on Plateau killings

But Atiku, in his reaction on Thursday, January 25, called on the security to be proactive to curb the security situation in the country. He tweeted:

"It is imperative that our security agencies exhibit a higher degree of proactiveness, particularly in light of the recurring incidents of banditry in Plateau and across various parts of the country.

"The apparent lack of anticipation and preventive measures against such crises is a matter of grave concern. It is high time that our security forces rise to the occasion, ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens."

Plateau killings: DHQ speaks on military's neutrality

Legit.ng earlier reported that the DHQ had said it was going to invite the chairman of CAN in Plateau state to substantiate his allegation.

Rev Timothy Daluk, the CAN chairman in the Manga LGA of the state, alleged that the military has been coordinating the killings of Christians and destruction of property in the LG.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the military expressed its neutrality in securing Plateau and Nigeria at large.

Source: Legit.ng