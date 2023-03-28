Some parts of one of the biggest markets in Lagos state, located on Lagos Island, is currently on fire

According to reports, the fire has affected a plaza at the Balogun market in Lagos but Firefighters from two divisions of the Lagos Fire Service have been deployed to the area

Reacting, Jubril A. Gawat, an aide to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media disclosed that The Fire is however under control as mitigation are on to limit its spread

Some parts of a popular market in Lagos Island, Balogun Market have been gutted by fire.

According to a report by Daily Trust on Tuesday, March 28, the fire affected a plaza in the market where Ladies’ shoes are sold.

Fire razes some part of Balogun market on Tuesday, March 27. Photo credit: Jubril A. Gawat

Source: Facebook

Firefighters deployed to the area

Firefighters from two divisions of Lagos Fire Service had been deployed to the scene to put out the fire, Legit.ng gathered.

Meanwhile, in recent times, there have been many fire incidents in the market, with goods worth billions of naira lost in the process.

Sanwo-Olu's aide react

Reacting to the development on his Twitter page, Jubril A. Gawat, @Mr_JAGs, senior special assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on new media, disclosed that firefighters are currently attending to the situation.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, Gawat @Mr_JAGs wrote:

"FIRE ALERT UPDATE

"The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Fire outbreak at the famous Balogun Market which involved the topmost floor of a five storey building.

"The Fire is however under control as mitigation are on to limits it spread."

Video emerges

Meanwhile, a Twitter user, D Obidient Son, @grayjoy69, shared a video of the development at the Balogun market.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng