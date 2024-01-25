A couple have been sent to an early grave as gunmen strike again in the top southeast region

This time around, they reportedly killed a couple in the night and dumped their bodies in a car boot

The police spokesperson in Anambra state, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the police have launched a manhunt for the killers

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed a couple in Anambra state.

According to sources, residents of the area saw the couples’ bodies dumped in the boot of a Toyota Corolla car on Wednesday morning, January 24.

As reported by Premium Times, the vehicle was parked at a lonely place along a junction near Umunya Axis of Enugu -Onitsha Express Road in the state.

Reacting, the state's police spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu, on Thursday, January 25, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

According to the deputy superintendent of police, preliminary investigations showed that the couple was “murdered and abandoned” in the vehicle by the hoodlums.

He added that police operatives attached to the Oyi Division have recovered and deposited the bodies in a mortuary.

He said an investigation had commenced to unravel the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

