FCT, Abuja - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna sector command has disclosed that 16 persons died in a road accident on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, 27 other people sustained injuries.

16 lose lives in Kaduna-Abuja accident

The Punch also noted the sad development.

The sector commander, Kabir Nadabo, revealed that the fatal road traffic crash occurred at Audu Jhangon village along the expressway on Sunday, December 10.

According to him, the crash occurred at 05:20hrs, when a vehicle (DAF TRAILER) with registration number KUJ 430XC, with overloaded goods, lost control and fell into a ditch.

The FRSC official said:

”Initial reports indicate the driver was at high speed, probably due to fatigue.

“The combined rescue teams of RS1.114 Zhipe Unit Command and RS1.16B Dutse Outpost conducted the rescue operations.

“The crash involved 65 people, where 27 were injured and 16 people were deceased.

“The injured have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment."

