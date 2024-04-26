A Kogi State High Court has summoned the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ola Olukoyede

The EFCC boss is to appear before the court on Monday, May 13, 2024, over alleged contempt charge

Olukoyede is being summoned for allegedly disobeying a court order given on Friday, February 9, 2024

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lokoja, Kogi state - The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has been summoned to appear before the Kogi State High Court on May 13, 2024, over alleged contempt.

Olukoyede is facing a contempt charge for acting on actions the court has restrained its operatives from attempting to arrest former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello

EFCC Chairman, Olukayode is facing a contempt charge Photo credit: Yahaya Bello/@officialEFCC

Source: UGC

Why court summoned EFCC chairman

EFCC operatives had laid siege on the Bello's residence to arrest him, despite a court order restraining them from taking such action, Channels Television reports.

Justice I. A. Jamil gave the order based on a motion ex-parte filed by the former governor through his lawyer, M.S. Yusuf.

As reported by TheCable, Bello’s lawyer asked the court for an order to issue and serve the Respondent (EFCC Chairman) with Form 49 Notice to show cause why an Order of committal should not be made on Olukoyede.

The judge listened to the arguments of the Applicant’s counsel, the submission and the exhibits attached in the Written Address.

After which he granted Bello’s prayers and ordered Olukoyede to be summoned to appear before the court to answer the contempt charge.

“The applicant’s application before me is to the effect that the Respondent has carried out some acts upon which they have been restrained by this Court on the 9th of February, 2024, pending the determination of the substantive motion on Notice before this Court.

Yahaya Bello reacts to EFCC’s allegations

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bello rubbished claims that he withdrew funds from the state government account to pay his children’s school fees at the American International School, Abuja, just before leaving office.

Bello said the EFCC statement surrounding the payment of school fees for his children is misleading.

He said his children had attended the school well before he became Governor and without failing to pay.

Source: Legit.ng