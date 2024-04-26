The IG of police Kayode Egbetokun has been accused of withdrawing the police in the Kano state anti-corruption agency

According to a source in the commission, the withdrawn police officers are assisting in investigating high profile cases such as the probing of Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman

The source lamented that the IGP who withdrew police officers around former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has beefed up security around Ganduje

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has allegedly withdrawn about 40 policemen rendering security and investigation support to the Kano state public complaints and anti-corruption commission.

It was alleged that the withdrawal of the police from the anti-corruption agency followed the investigation of corruption allegation against the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Why IGP withdrawn police from Kano anti-corruption

According to Daily Nigerian, IGP Egbetokun gave the withdrawal order to Usaini Gumel, the commissioner of police in Kano state on Thursday, April 25.

Daily Nigerian further reported that a source in the anti-corruption agency disclosed that the withdrawn police officers are helping in the investigation of high-profile cases of corruption and provide security to the headquarters of the commission and other seized properties.

Tension in Kano over probing of Ganduje

The source lamented that the office of the commission, which is investigation the national chairman of the ruling APC is now vulnerable.

The source's statement partly read:

“It is ironic that the same police that withdrew security around the former governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello, have beefed up security around Ganduje to prevent the commission from arresting him. After that, they now have the temerity to withdraw security from the anti-corruption commission.”

Ganduje says Kano government orchestrated his suspension

Ganduje recently alleged that Kano state government was behind his purported suspension from the APC but he was soon reinstated by the same court that removed him.

Since the end of his tenure as Kano governor, the new government in the northwest state has vowed to get to the root of the circulated video of Ganduje in an alleged bribery scandal.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the police, did not respond to text message or call when contacted to hear from the police side on the allegation.

APC sacks wards leaders behind Ganduje's suspension

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC in Kano has placed sanctions on some ward leaders who orchestrated the suspension of the party's national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

His ward leaders suspended Ganduje over an alleged video of a bribery allegation placed on him by the state government.

However, Ganduje's suspension was immediately thwarted by the local government officials and suspended those behind the national chairman's suspension.

