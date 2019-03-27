Orion Acaba is a famous American voiceover artist and actor. He is best known for his former role as Tiberius Stormwind in season 1 of Critical Role, a web-based streaming series that lets fans and other enthusiasts watch actors playing video games. Orion Acaba's voice can be found in over 30 video games in which he has voiced numerous characters.

The voice artist's decorated career has not been without a few controversies. Here is a brief look at the 42-year-old's life.

Profile summary

Full name : Orion Acaba

: Orion Acaba Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: October 14, 1980

October 14, 1980 Age : 42 years (as of 2022)

: 42 years (as of 2022) Zodiac : Libra

: Libra Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: Valley Village, California, USA

Valley Village, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet and inches: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Siblings : Annette Acaba and Christal Acaba

: Annette Acaba and Christal Acaba Marital status: Single

Single Profession : Voice artist and actor

: Voice artist and actor Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram : @orionacaba

: @orionacaba Twitch: @OrionAcaba

@OrionAcaba YouTube: Orion Acaba

Orion Acaba's biography

Orion was born in Los Angeles, California, on October 14, 1980, and is currently 42 years old (as of 2022). While there are barely any details about his parents, he seems very close to his mom and regularly posts photos of her on his social media accounts.

The renowned actor grew up alongside his two sisters, Annette and Christal.

Career

Acaba's career in the entertainment industry began at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles. In 2009, he landed his first big voice acting career when he was chosen to narrate a documentary known as Fallen Angel: The Outlaw Larry Norman. In the same year, he featured in the Plank vs Zombies video game.

Orion's biggest role to date came in 2015 when he landed the role of Tiberius Stormwind in Critical Role. Since then, his popularity has been rising even after his eventual departure from the web-based series in 2017.

Here is a look at some of the video games in which Orion has voiced characters.

Aquanox Deep Descent (2020)

(2020) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (2020)

(2020) Draconian Knights (2018)

(2018) Just Cause 4 (2018)

(2018) Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures 1 & 2 (2013-14)

(2013-14) Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney: Spirit of Justice (2016)

(2016) Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)

(2017) Superpower Beat Down (2013-17)

(2013-17) Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (2016)

(2016) Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (2017)

(2017) WildStar (2014)

Orion Acaba's movies and TV shows

Besides voiceover roles, Orion has appeared in several films and TV shows. Here is a look.

50M2 (2021) as Additional Voices

(2021) as Additional Voices Future Girl (2016) as Nye

(2016) as Nye Goblin Kitchen: Labyrinth Masquerade (2014) as Baker Goblin

(2014) as Baker Goblin Hellsing Ultimate (2012) as Rob Walsh

(2012) as Rob Walsh JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2014) as Delinquent B

(2014) as Delinquent B Naruto: Shippuden (2012) as Hoheto Hyuga

What happened to Orion Acaba on Critical Role?

Orion was quite an impactful voiceover character on Critical Role. The show started in 2015 and saw a regular cast of exceptionally talented voiceover actors taking part in an ongoing campaign of Dungeons and Dragons. Orion played the role of Tiberius Stormwind in the first campaign of Critical Role.

Orion Acaba's Critical Role career came to an end in 2015 on the 27th episode of the show. In an unprecedented announcement, fans were shocked by the statement that Orion Acaba's role on the streaming show had come to an end. The announcement was made live on the Geek & Sundry Twitch channel.

Why was Orion Acaba removed from Critical Role?

The statement on the Geek & Sundry Twitch channel read that Orion would no longer appear on Critical Role due to a mutual parting of ways. After his departure, though, there were numerous speculations surrounding his exit. Some suggested that he had a high temper, and his frequent outbursts often embarrassed the crew and cast members.

Acaba later issued a statement stating that he left the streaming show due to health-related issues. His departure led to heated conversations among his fans, some of the most interesting being on the 'why did Orion Acaba leave Critical Role' Reddit forum.

Game cheating allegations

Some of the rumours surrounding Orion's departure from Critical Role revolved around cheating when rolling dice. The player would allegedly turn over his dice after the roll. This is said to have gotten so bad that other players would frequently double-check his rolls.

Why did Orion Acaba leave Geek and Sundry?

Geek & Sundry is a multimedia production company that also runs hugely successful YouTube and Twitch channels. When Orion left Critical Role, he also left Geek & Sundry by extension since the two were operating together at the time.

However, Critical Role split from Geek & Sundry in 2019, though this was years after Acaba's departure.

Will Acaba return on Legend of Vox Machina?

Since his departure from Critical Role in 2015, Acaba's fans have been wondering whether he will make a comeback in Legend of Vox Machina now that it is available on Amazon Prime. However, there have been no confirmations regarding his possible return so far.

Orion Acaba's YouTube channel

In 2011, Orion created a YouTube channel under his name. The channel boasts more than 10K followers and hundreds of thousands of views. On July 26, 2018, he began uploading content on his YouTube channel featuring his character Tiberius Stormwind.

The channel is focused on Draconian Knights and how Acaba's character survived the clutches of death by signalling his brother and performing a joint plane shift spell. He also has an account on Twitch in which he terms himself Tiberius Stormwind from Draconia.

Orion Acaba cancer diagnosis and drug addiction

In a live Twitch video, Orion confessed to having a drug addiction and vowed to seek help. He also posted about having been diagnosed with cancer. To most of his fans, these revelations tied back to his abrupt departure from Critical Role. The addiction also explained Orion Acaba's abusive relationship with his friends and work colleagues.

Months later, Acaba posted on his Twitter that his drug problem was finally over, and he was looking forward to an even healthier life.

What happened to Orion Acaba and Marisha Ray?

Marisha Ray is a producer, a voice actress, a member of the main cast of Critical Role. She and Acaba had a falling out when the latter reportedly did or said something nasty about her. She was among the people he later mentioned in an apology soon after leaving Critical Role.

Orion Acaba is among the most talented voice actors in the modern-day entertainment industry. His long-running long career in the video game industry has seen him take on different roles. Away from the numerous controversies, rumours and speculations surrounding his career, he is a phenomenal voiceover artist.

