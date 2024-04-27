Politics, sometimes do not have respect for the family institution as children have been seen going against their fathers publicly in the pursuit of their political ambition. In Nigeria, some influential politicians have become victims of their children coming after them publicly and tactically challenging their statuesque.

Recently, Abdulazeez Ganduje, the son of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), went against in father publicly.

On Wednesday, April 24, the young Ganduje visited the Kano state anti-corruption and public complaints commission office to express his support for the agency's move against his father.

His visit came barely 24 hours after the chair of the anti-graft agency, Muhuyi Magaji, disclosed that the commission is probing a new case of N51 billion allegedly diverted under Ganduje's administration.

Earlier, the commission filed a criminal charge against the immediate past governor of Kano over bribery allegations of $413,000 and N1.38 billion.

According to the anti-graft agency, at least 15 witnesses have been assembled to speak against the APC national chairman.

Abdulazeez, the first son of the former Kano governor. reportedly visited the commission to express his support for the investigation of his father, mother and brother.

Recall that in 2021, Abdulazeez petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Hafsat Ganduje, his mother, over allegations bordering on land fraud and bribery.

However, the case of Abdulazeez Ganduje going against his father publicly was not the first of its kind. Below is a list of high-ranking politicians whose children went against them publicly.

Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello's bashing letter to ex-President Obasanjo

Iyabo, the first child of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, allegedly wrote a scathing letter to his father after the latter's critical open letter to former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013.

In the letter, the former senator allegedly accused the former president of having an egoistic craving for power and lives where people of low esteem and intellect thrive.

The 11-page letter was titled "Open Letter to my Father" and was dated December 16, 2013. The former senator alleged that the former president orchestrated a third-term bid for himself as Nigerian president.

She accused Obasanjo of being cruel to family members, abandoning his children and grandchildren and that her father has a reputation for maltreating women.

Iyabo vowed that she would never have any political engagement in Nigeria and denied the claim that her move against her father was politically motivated.

She said Nigeria is a place where her father and his contemporaries have helped create a situation where capable and smart people would have to bend to imbeciles for survival.

The former president's daughter specifically recalled her experience as the chairperson of the senate committee on health. She had led the committee on an appropriately budgeted retreat but was prosecuted for it.

However, the former senator immediately denied being the author of the letter.

