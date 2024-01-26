The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ibadan southeast local government has been gutted by fire

Ibadan, Oyo - The Electoral Commission in Oyo State has confirmed a fire incident at its Ibadan South East Local Government Area Office.

In a statement released in Ibadan by Dr Adeniran Tella, the state's Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), it was stated that the fire occurred at approximately 10:30 am on Friday, January 26.

While the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, it is speculated to have originated from a power surge, as stated by the REC, PM News reported.

He confirmed that no casualties were recorded and clarified that only logistical items were destroyed.

Tella further emphasised that the occurrence would not impact the upcoming Saki West State Constituency re-run election scheduled for February 3.

The city of Ibadan has been plagued with several tragedies in less than two, with the most recent being the mining explosion in the Bodija area of the town that led to the loss of lives and properties.

