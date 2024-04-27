An upcoming singer has called out to Nigerians to come to his rescue over his experience with Portable Zazu

The upcoming singer claimed he paid the Zeh Nation boss N1.5 million to appear in his music video

According to the singer, Portable reached out to him a few hours after getting money to tell him his price had gone higher, demanding an extra N2 million

A video of an upcoming artiste identified as Chadreek calling out controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, is trending online.

The upcoming singer recounted how he raised N1.5 million through contributions to pay Portable to appear in his music video.

Upcoming singer shares proof of his chat with Portable.

Source: Instagram

He, however, claimed that barely hours after sending the money, the Zeh Nation boss, who recently dragged Zinoleesky, said his rate had increased to N3.5 million as he demanded an extract of N2million.

Dissatisfied by Portable's action, Chadreek, who said he demanded a refund, claimed he was told any money that entered his (Portable) account was nonrefundable.

The upcoming singer further claimed Portable has been threatening his life.

“Nigerians please come and help me I Gathered My Entire Ajo Contribution Money and Paid Portable N1.5Million to appear in My Music Video, Just few hours after Portable Collected the Money he said his Ad Rate has Gone Up that he now Chargers N3.5Million that I should send extra N2Million, I told him to refund my money and he said that any money that enters his Account can’t be refunded, before I knew what was happening Portable carried Axe and started chasing me” Upcoming Artiste Chadreek said in the video

Watch video, including Chadreek's chat with Portable, below:

Reactions as upcoming singer calls out Portable

Read the reactions below;

officialogvictor:

"Portable is a ripper button."

an_na_bella11:

"Na you sing about Sam Larry, na you gan gan dey behave like Sam Larry now I’ve come to realize most people don’t practice what they preach, portable is an example."

oponyo_nla658:

"When you sent the money why don’t you shoot the video then ?? Now he’s super star so price change you have to balance him if you want to deal !!!"

abacha_19:

"If na portable dem do we no go hear word life is full of Sam Wetin again sir werey."

Zinoleesky blasts Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Zinoleesky reacted to the call out from Portable.

Responding to the call out, the singer, who boasted of using his new music to heal the industry, said that Portable should face his business.

He bragged that Zazu cannot drive his Range Rover where he is driving his Ferrari.

