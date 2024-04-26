Tinubu arrives Saudi Arabia for special global economic forum

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has landed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development

This development is Tinubu's second leg two-nation official visit after his earlier engagements in the Netherlands

The meeting of the World Economic Forum will bring together over 700 leaders from all sectors and industries

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend a special meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development will take place in Riyadh from 28 to 29 April 2024.

The forum is said to help public and private sector leaders address shared global challenges.

The special assistant to the President on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared the statement and video via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun.

According to the statement, the meeting will bring Tinubu together over 700 leaders from all sectors and industries.

The meeting will also advance key Forum initiatives in the region and beyond and bridge the growing North-South divide.

The meeting will support the Forum's work to shape a more equitable and resilient global economy.

The forum will enable a comprehensive dialogue on leveraging global cooperation for economic development, promoting a global energy transition that underpins sustainable development, and furthering technological advancement.

