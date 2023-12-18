A fire outbreak at the Ogbomoso residence of a former governor of Oyo state, Alao-Akala, has reportedly claimed the lives of two people

A family source confiremd the development and attributed the inferno to a power surge experienced on Monday morning

From the reports circulating on social media, the fire razed the whole bungalow including properties worth millions in naira at Akala’s estate

Oyo state, Ibadan - An emerging report has it that two people have reportedly lost their lives to the fire outbreak at the residence of the late former Governor of Oyo state, Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Reports have it that properties worth millions of naira got razed at Alao Akala's estate on Monday, December 18.

As reported by Leadership, the sector commandant of the Oyo State Fire Service, Ogbomoso command, Mr. Oluwaseyi Awogbile, confirmed the incident.

According to Awogbile, the fire accident occurred in the wee hours on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Details concerning the cause of the fire remain unknown at this time, Sahara Reporters confirmed that the fire outbreak was caused by a power surge.

Mr. Awogbile said that investigations were underway to ascertain the cause of the tragic incident, adding, the service is currently working diligently to uncover the factors that may have contributed to the outbreak.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the fire incident resulted in the unfortunate demise of two individuals, adding that, one person sustained injuries and has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Yes, it is true. We experienced power surge this morning, and it consumed one person. One person also sustained serious injuries,” A family source told The Punch newspaper.

