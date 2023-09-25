FCT, Abuja - A section of the Supreme Court in Abuja has been gutted by fire in the early hours of Monday, September 25.

This development was confirmed during the Arise TV breakfast show, "The Morning Show".

It was gathered that the fire affected the office of the three apex court judges.

The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be confirmed, but the Arise TV anchor, Reuben Abati, said:

"We don't know. The breaking news says it's an attack, so it must be investigated even on the surface of it. It's disturbing."

Confirming this incident, the spokesperson of the apex court, Festus Akande, revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical fault that emanated from the chambers of one of the justices.

As reported by Channels TV, the fire was extinguished afterwards. He also refuted claims that casualties were recorded from the incident.

It was further gathered that the fire started at around 6 a.m. on Monday.

“It was a minor incident which some of our staff promptly took care of with the aid of fire extinguisher,” He told The Nation.

How Supreme Court workers detected fire

According to a source in the court, the cleaners on duty at the court premises detected the fire and immediately raised the alarm.

The source revealed that the workers were right on time to save the day as they came with the fire extinguishers to put out the fire.

The source also confirmed that the fire reportedly affected three offices, including Justice Mohammed Saulawa's.

“They want to have reason not to listen to Obi, Atiku’s cases”: Reactions as fire guts Supreme Court

Following the viral video of the fire outbreak at the Supreme Court in Abuja, a fresh controversy has ensued.

This tragic development has left netizens suspicious about the fire incident occurring days after the PDP and LP filed their petition against the tribunal judgement.

Some netizens believe the fire incident was orchestrated deliberately to delay the case filed before the apex court.

