Plateau Killings: Fresh Attack in Mangu As Soldiers, Gunmen Engage in Fatal Shootout
- The people of the Mangu local Plateau government have witnessed yet another violent incident
- Sources have confirmed scores of people were killed in a fatal gun battle between the military and some suspected gunmen
- Eyewitness sources confirmed that at least 30 persons were killed during the shootout that started in the morning
Mangu, Plateau - A number of casualties were reported as a result of a confrontation between soldiers and armed individuals in two villages within the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday morning.
It was gathered that the clash occurred shortly after Governor Caleb Mutfwang eased the 24-hour curfew imposed on the region.
Governor Mutfwang cited improved security conditions and adjusted the curfew to be effective from 8 am to 4 pm.
Eyewitness recount incident
Reports indicate that approximately 30 armed individuals lost their lives, while several soldiers suffered injuries in the confrontation that occurred in Satguru and Tyop villages.
As quoted by Daily Trust, the source said:
“The incident occurred between 7 to 7:30 am when the gunmen came in their numbers and started attacking some communities along Gindri road. In no time, the soldiers were alerted and immediately responded.
“About 30 of the gunmen were killed while more than 50 of them were arrested with guns and ammunition. Four soldiers were equally injured.”
A second anonymous source in the vicinity has corroborated the incident, emphasising that residents remain apprehensive.
The spokesperson for Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security task force responsible for maintaining regional peace, has yet to confirm the incident.
