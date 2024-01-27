The people of the Mangu local Plateau government have witnessed yet another violent incident

Sources have confirmed scores of people were killed in a fatal gun battle between the military and some suspected gunmen

Eyewitness sources confirmed that at least 30 persons were killed during the shootout that started in the morning

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Mangu, Plateau - A number of casualties were reported as a result of a confrontation between soldiers and armed individuals in two villages within the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday morning.

It was gathered that the clash occurred shortly after Governor Caleb Mutfwang eased the 24-hour curfew imposed on the region.

Mangu LGA has been the hub of bandits over the past few months, and military intervention has already begun. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Governor Mutfwang cited improved security conditions and adjusted the curfew to be effective from 8 am to 4 pm.

Eyewitness recount incident

Reports indicate that approximately 30 armed individuals lost their lives, while several soldiers suffered injuries in the confrontation that occurred in Satguru and Tyop villages.

As quoted by Daily Trust, the source said:

“The incident occurred between 7 to 7:30 am when the gunmen came in their numbers and started attacking some communities along Gindri road. In no time, the soldiers were alerted and immediately responded.

“About 30 of the gunmen were killed while more than 50 of them were arrested with guns and ammunition. Four soldiers were equally injured.”

A second anonymous source in the vicinity has corroborated the incident, emphasising that residents remain apprehensive.

The spokesperson for Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security task force responsible for maintaining regional peace, has yet to confirm the incident.

Military opens up on reason behind incessant attacks in Plateau

Meanwhile, herder militia, cattle rustling, and various other elements have been blamed for the recent attacks in Plateau state.

The military confirmed this during a media interaction in Abuja on Thursday, January 27.

However, special forces have been dispatched to critical areas in the state to manage and control the ongoing situation.

Peter Obi reacts to incessant killings in Plateau

In another report, Peter Gregory Obi has called on security agencies to rise and end wanton killings of innocent citizens of Nigeria.

Obi, a presidential hopeful, said for the umpteenth time, Nigerians woke up to reports of acts of violence happening across the country.

The Labour Party chieftain, therefore, called on the government to make concerted efforts to end the challenge.

Source: Legit.ng