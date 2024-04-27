A guest at a wedding took to TikTok to share a video, showing people the type of meat they were served

A wedding guest took to social media to share a video showing people the food he was served at the ceremony.

In a video seen on TikTok, the guest revealed that he was given a plate of jollof rice with chicken head.

The guest shared a video showing the chicken head. Photo credit: TikTok/@ceejayguitar1.

The video was posted by @ceejayguitar1, and two plates of jollof rice were spotted in the clip.

The two plates all had a head of chicken each, but it is not clear if it was like that for every guest at the ceremony.

The guest, who is a guitarist, wrote:

"Today no funny at all, nobody spray us today, nobody spray couple, as at 2pm today, event don finish."

While he did not specifically complain about the food and meat, people were quick to point out that the couple did their best.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as guest shows wedding food

@solidpounds said:

"Dem even add salad, you Dey complain."

@Tiwa Becky asked:

"You chop meat abi you no chop meat?"

@Prettypresh120 commented:

"At least onions dey by the side. Make your eye for clear well."

@Udegbunamkosy asked:

"Shey na food be this abi na sacrifice."

@Victor said:

"I saw feathers on the chicken's head."

@jayjay said:

"Manage am like that, na leader like you dey eat head."

@sandrahair commented:

"I keep telling people no be by force to do big wedding. If na 30 people your power fit carry do am like dat and make everything go well."

