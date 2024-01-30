Atiku Abubakar has frowned at how the current administration is handling security matters

Without mincing words, Atiku accused Tinubu of folding his hands as a leader and watching rising insecurity become the order of the day

This comes on the heels of rising kidnappings and killings in strategic locations within the country recorded daily

In recent weeks, there have been incidents of kidnapping across several axis of the nation's capital, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election has accused President Bola Tinubu's government of not doing enough to address the situation.

Recall that Tinubu departed Abuja for Paris, France, on a private visit on Wednesday, January 24 and is expected to return to the country in the first week of February 2024.

Reacting, Atiku condemned Tinubu's visit to France at a period when the country is bleeding and kidnapping is becoming a booming business, posing a threat to the people's peace.

In a post shared on his X account, on Tuesday, January 30, the former vice-president urged Tinubu to step aside if he can no longer address the security challenges bedeviling Nigeria.

Atiku tweeted:

"Tinubu is playing fiddle while Nigeria is drowning in the ocean of insecurity. To imagine that the Commander-in-Chief is on a so-called private visit while kidnappers kill a nursing mother and grandmother in Abuja for failing to pay N90m ransom and two monarchs in Ekiti, among other regular tragedies besetting Nigerians. If the shoes are too big for Emilokan, he should step aside. Nigeria does not need another Tourist-in-Chief. The country needs 24/7 leadership to confront the pervasive insecurity and collapsing economy. -AA"

Cases of insecurity

Atiku made this assertion after two traditional rulers in the Ikole local government area of Ekiti state were killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers and some schoolchildren were abducted.

Also, bandits on Saturday, January 27, killed a nursing mother (the wife of a serving policeman) and his mother-in-law in Niger state, after days in captivity.

Most recently, some suspected bandits abducted an entire family, which included a man and his six daughters.

Amid all these incidents, the minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, blamed the inadequacy of equipment for security agencies to track criminals roaming the nation's capital.

