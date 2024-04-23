A female student of Lead British International School, Abuja, was captured in a viral video being bullied by her classmates

The viral video has sparked outrage from Nigerians on social media who condemned the act in its entirety

The victim was repeatedly slapped in the viral video without defending herself or retaliating in anyway

FCT, Abuja - The viral video of a female student of Lead British International School, Abuja, being bullied by her classmates has sparked outrage on social media.

An X user, , (formerly known as Twitter) who shared two of the video said she wants justice for the bullied female student.

“There’s a video I’m about to post. I need you guys to help me get justice for Maryam Hassan. She was bullied in her school by her classmates at the lead British school Abuja. Pls make it go viral so she can get justice”

In one of the videos, the victim was being slapped repeatedly by another female student while asking “Who broke my heart?”.

In the second video, the victim was seen sitting next to a male classmate who was heard saying “I spoilt her relationship”.

Nigerians react to video of student being bullied in Abuja British school

@itsSh0la

Hopefully the family of the girl being buIIied doesn’t take it lightly. Hand needs to touch the girl, it’s not just few weeks suspension or cleaning the school compound for weeks, she needs to be touched too.

@GallantDaletian

I'm more pained seeing this guy sitting beside her without doing nothing, man forgot he has sisters at home even if he doesn't would he sit to watch his mom being treated that way? Smh

@abisola_neneh

Haa!! My body is peppering me! Because laslas they’ll say they’re underage. Secondary school wasn’t this bad during our time. I’m so scared for my kids. The more reason i want them to learn kung fu abi na karate, look at this now.

@Lefter_11

Her parents should involve police and also report those children to school authorities. Some of us that went to public will not care to let our parents know that someone bullied or beat us , we go just arrange some friends and treat them in the language they understand.

@IdongesitUduehe

This is madness

Na why my kids go dey join me lift some kind light weights then take self defense class during holidays.

If you can’t train your kids to keep their hands off other kids, they’ll teach them outside.

@Khanstillday

This is so sad to even watch, I understand her perfectly and why she can’t fight back. I hope she gets justice.

@__arike_adey

If she’s my sister, yasin oku ma sun!!!

This is not even a cap or anything

I think parents should start teaching their children to fight back, they should stop letting these bullies get away with it just because they are quiet or anything.

This is really bad ‍♀️

