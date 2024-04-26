The American International School Abuja agreed to refund $760,910.84 paid for children’s tuition in advance by the former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello

This was revealed in a letter sent by the school to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

In a letter addressed to the Lagos zonal commander of the EFCC, the school confirmed that the sum of $845,852 had been paid in tuition

FCT, Abuja - The American International School of Abuja (ASIA) has offered to refund the sum of $760,000 (about N1.1 billion) allegedly paid by the embattled immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, for his son who is a student of the school.

As reported by The Cable on Friday, April 26, the school's latest resolve was conveyed via a letter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The school admitted that Bello had made the said payment in September 2021 and has now agreed to refund the sum of $760,000 after deducting its educational services rendered to the ex-governor’s son since 2021.

According to the letter, dated October 24, 2022, the school requested that the anti-graft agency forward an official written request, with the genuine banking details of the EFCC, for a refund.

The letter partly reads:

“We have calculated the net amount to be transferred and refunded to the State, after deducting the educational services rendered as $760,910.84. (Seven Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ten US Dollars and Eighty Four cents).

“No further additional fees are expected in respect of tuition as the students’ fees have now been settled until they graduate from ASIA.”

