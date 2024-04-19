Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has asked Iran and Israel to show restraint to avoid a rising spiral of violence in the middle east

Legit.ng reports that Ayodele said world leaders must try to convince Israel that they must not map out a "global war"

Israel and Iran have been on a collision course throughout the former’s monthslong war against Hamas members in the Gaza Strip, Palestine

Tehran, Iran - Amid the Iran-Israel conflict, the general overseer of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Nigeria, Elijah Ayodele, has asked the world to prevent war.

Ayodele's advice was contained in a video he posted on his X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok pages on Friday, April 19.

Primate Ayodele urges Israel and Iran to halt quarrel.

Recall Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles on Saturday, April 13, in an unprecedented retaliatory strike after a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria.

Most of the drones and missiles were downed before reaching Israeli territory, though a young girl was critically injured and there were widespread concerns of further escalation.

Israel’s allies, including the United States, have called for restraint from Israel in a bid to prevent strikes from resulting in a regional or global war, as Israel’s ongoing war against the armed Palestinian group, Hamas, in Gaza sends tensions between it and its neighbours soaring.

It is unclear if Israel will listen to the calls of its allies.

Iran: 'Let's prevent global war' - Ayodele

Commenting on the situation between Iran and Israel, Primate Ayodele said:

“Let us prevent war, because if Iran is attacked, Russia will support Iran.

“I said, ‘this war, don’t let it escalate’. I said it. And see now.

“I already said it that no one can remove Benjamin Netanyahu when it is not time to remove him. Netanyahu will not take it easy with Iran because there is every possibility of imminent destruction. So, we need a lot of prayers.”

