Davido, in a trending video online, made a bold claim about his family's assets, including owning four power plants

The DMW label boss in the viral video shared how the four power plants play significant roles in Nigeria

Davido's fans have since shared proof to back up his claim after non-fans tagged him a liar

Nigerian singer and DMW label owner David Adeleke Davido recently sparked an online debate over a bold claim about his family 'The Adelekes' asset.

Davido, who recently shared how fans gifted him $600,000 in a trending video, claimed his family owns about four power plants which contribute to the energy needs in the country.

The Unavailable crooner, during an interview with Business Untitled, said the plant owned by the Adeleke family was in charge of distributing electricity to most parts of Nigeria.

He said:

"Me and my family have like four power plants worth like a lot of money. “We distribute energy to most of Nigeria."

While speaking about his family business and personal investments, Davido revealed that he tried to venture into cryptocurrency because it was buzzing in Nigeria.

He also spoke about his desire to open a restaurant for his wife, Chioma Avril Rowland, in Atlanta, Georgia, in the USA, among others.

Watch the video of Davido speaking about his family owning four power plants in Nigeria below:

Netizens drag Davido

See some of the comments, Legit.ng captured below:

femi_blacc:

"davido and lies 5&6…. mr cho cho cho."

youowenobody:

"More reasons why I won’t like this dude’s social lifestyle."

gab_lorenze:

"Dis guy too like talk one day him go tell foreigners say na him Dey feed us for Nigeria every day."

wealth_rence_:

"David your papa Dey sell generator? Cos na the source of power for most Nigerians be that oooo."

Fans back Davido's claim with proof

After the video went viral, rival fans especially took to social media platforms to tackle the singer as they called him a clout chaser.

In defence, 30 BG shared proof showing Davido being a part of the directors of his family business Pacific Holding Limited

See a viral screenshot below:

