The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed a fatal accident at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A statement released by the FRSC on Tuesday, December 12, confirmed that 18 male adults were involved in the accident

The statement revealed that ten persons died while seven others were injured in the fatal auto-crash

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro.

Tragedy struck on Tuesday, December 12, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at the Kara axis, resulting in the loss of ten lives and leaving seven individuals injured.

The accident, which occurred at approximately 5 am, involved a Toyota Hiace bus (registration number FKY898YF) in ash colour and an orange truck.

Injured victims were taken to the nearest hospital for immediate treatment. Photo Credit: FRSC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Florence Okpe, the Ogun State Sector Command of the spokesperson, stated that excessive speed was the suspected cause of the crash.

"18 Male adults were involved", says FRSC

The injured individuals were promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment, while the deceased were transported to the Idera Morgue in Sagamu.

As reported by Punch, the statement reads:

“A total of 18 Male adults were involved. Seven male adults were injured, while 10 male adults were recorded dead from the crash.

"The suspected cause of the fatal crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control as the bus rammed into the tipper that was about to negotiate the turning."

The Sector Commander, CC Anthony Uga, expressed deep distress regarding the tragic accident, noting that it could have been prevented with appropriate precautions.

He underscored the importance of drivers taking a 15-minute break every four hours of driving, highlighting that fatigue is a significant factor contributing to road traffic accidents.

Tears as 16 people perish in Kaduna-Abuja road accident

In another report, 16 people died, and 27 sustained injuries in a road crash on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

Kabir Nadabo, an FRSC official, stated that the fatal road crash occurred at Audu Jhangon village along the expressway on Sunday, December 10.

Nadabo explained that the accident occurred in the wee hours when the driver of a vehicle laden with goods lost control.

Source: Legit.ng