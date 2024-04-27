Governor Hyacinth Alia has told his predecessors to just shut up if they don't have anything to offer the state

Alia said he would not allow anyone to destabilise his administration with unverifiable statements and facts

He said former governors should allow his administration to work and stop interfering in his government

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has warned former governor, Samuel Ortom and others that he would not allow anyone to destabilise his government.

Alia warned his predecessors to refrain from interfering in his administration, stating that they had their tenure.

The Catholic priest-turned-politician said former governors who don’t have anything to offer Benue state should just shut up, Daily Trust reports.

He stated this while reacting to Ortom’s advice for him to sheath his sword against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, for the sake of the development of the state.

As reported by The Punch, speaking with newsmen on his return from the United States, on Friday, April 26, Alia said:

“I can’t allow anyone whether a former governor or Civil Servant. If you are a former governor and you have nothing to contribute to Benue, shut up. You had your term you went through it, allow the administration to work.

“You did your part and if you are in the state know exactly what you are saying. Criticisms are welcomed but verify your facts. If you have served your tenure you cannot stay by the side and destabilise this government.’

The governor added that the USA Peace Institute invited him alongside other nine Governors from the North to chat a way forward on insecurity confronting the region.

“10 Governors were there and a number of things were considered for implementation. Amongst them is how to get back our displaced persons home which is paramount to me.”

