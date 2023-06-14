103 wedding guests from Kwara state lost their lives while returning from a marriage ceremony in a neigbouring village

The victims died after the boat transporting them capsized at Egbu village, in the Patigi Local Government Area

The Police PRO, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the boat mishap promised to release the names of survivors

Patigi, Kwara state -Tragedy struck in Kwara state on Monday, June 12 as 103 people returning from a marriage ceremony died after their boat capsized at Egbu village, in the Patigi Local Government Area of the state.

According to The PUNCH, the 103 victims, including the father and his four children were returning from a marriage ceremony at neighbouring Egboti village in Niger state, when a river wave took control of the boat, hit a tree, and resulted in the boat capsizing.

103 wedding guests lost their lives in a boat mishap in Kwara. Photo Credit: Ifeomaohiriblog/ Kwara State Government

Source: Facebook

Sources in the village attributed the accident to the overloading of the boat

The State Police spokesperson, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the tragic incident in an update added that the names of the survivors will be published soon.

He said:

“The names of survivors will be made public as soon as they are available.”

It was gathered that about 50 bodies of passengers have been recovered from the incident

The Transition Implementation Committee Chairman, Patigi LGA, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Liman, while quoting from a statement by a community leader, Alhassan Bala Mohammed, said that about 110 passengers reportedly died in the accident.

He said:

“About 110 people died in the boat mishap in our area. We’re going to tell you about the tragedy and unforgettable memory that occurred to my people from our village and other neighbouring villages close to us.

“Our village people went to a wedding ceremony in another village called Gboti and the boat carried about 270 people, and almost 110 people were lost.”

Source: Legit.ng