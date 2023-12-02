Residents of Oriire local government in Oyo State have been thrown into mourning over the death of the three monarchs from the area on Friday night.

They died in an auto crash involving a Benz E230 with registration number OLODOGBO and a commercial Scania Truck with registration number 301 XF at Aje Iye in Oriire local government area.

Two of the affected monarchs died on the spot, while the third one died a few hours later at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

Six passengers were involved in the crash, but the three survivors are undergoing treatment at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital.

They were going to a social function in the nearby community when the accident occurred.

The affected monarchs, as reliably informed, are OLODOGBO of Odogbo, Onibowula of Bowula and Alayetoro of Ayetoro in the Oriire local government area.

Confirming the road mishaps, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Joshua Adekanye, said it was a head-on collision involving a private and commercial vehicles along Ogbomoso-Oyo expressway.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said the survivors are undergoing treatment at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital while the corpse of the victims have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

In another development, Adekanye said nine out of 13 passengers suffered varies degree of burnt when DAF brand of a Truck caught fire along Ogbomoso-Oyo expressway on the same day

Source: Legit.ng