Reports have confirmed that the Rivers State House of Assembly complex was attacked with explosives and was invaded by unknown gunmen

It was gathered that the incident transpired late at night on Sunday, October 29, causing a stir around the state assembly complex

A police source who confirmed the explosion alleged that the incident had a political undertone, as it was gathered that some lawmakers were plotting to impeach the state governor

Port Harcourt, Rivers - An emerging report on Sunday night, October 29, confirmed that an explosion occurred at the Rivers State House of Assembly complex.

This incident coincided with alleged attempts by some lawmakers to initiate the removal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara from office.

Reports confirmed that the explosion on the Rivers State Assembly Complex transpired amid rumours of the plan to impeach Governor Similanayi Fubara. Photo Credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Reports suggest that unknown individuals suspected of arson threw an explosive device into the building around 9:25 p.m., resulting in a fire.

Police source react

However, Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson for the state police command, could not be reached on her mobile; a senior police officer has verified the occurrence of the tragic incident.

It was gathered that some items within the chamber were damaged. The anonymous police officer contended that the incident had political motivations.

As reported by Punch, the officer said:

“Yes it is true. The fire occurred around 9:30pm or so. But as we speak, it (the fire) has been put out by firefighters who arrived at the scene just in time. I think it has to do with politics.”

Meanwhile, Daily Trust reported that the swift response of the fire service personnel prevented the fire from spreading throughout the Assembly complex.

Security measures were heightened at the site, and firefighters worked hard to control the blaze.

