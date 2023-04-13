No fewer than seven persons were on Thursday, April 13, burnt to death in an accident that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Eighteen others were also injured in the accident which occurred a few meters after the Sapade bridge in the Remo North LGA of the state

The public education officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to newsmen

It was gathered that the accident occurred on the Sapaade bridge along the highway, involving a Toyota Sienna marked BWR762PV and a Mazda bus with registration number BDN18 LG.

Seven people died, and 18 were injured in the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash which occurred on Thursday morning, April 13. Photo credit: Federal Road Safety Corps Nigeria

Source: Facebook

What really happened?

Daily Trust reported that the driver of the Sienna bus was driving against traffic and in the process collided with the Mazda, which ignited the fire.

The spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, confirmed the sad incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, on Thursday, Vanguard report added.

Okpe said a total of 27 persons – 25 male adults, two female adults and one female child – were involved in the crash, out of which seven persons died while 18 sustained injuries.

“A total of seven persons were burnt beyond recognition,” she said.

What led to the accident?

According to a report by The PUNCH, the FRSC spokesman blamed the accident on “excessive speed and route violation on the part of the (driver of) sienna bus who followed one way and collided with the Mazda bus and unfortunately there was a fire outbreak.”

