Residents of Niger state are now living in fear following the recent activities of bandits in some communities

They expressed their fear as bandits killed a housewife and her mother after they reportedly spent ten days in captivity

The Suleja police area commander ACP Muhammad S. Musa has confirmed the unfortunate incident

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Niger state, Minna - Bandits have reportedly executed the wife of a serving policeman and his mother-in-law in Niger State.

Bandits have killed a policeman's wife and his mother-in-law in Niger state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust on Saturday, January 27, the unfortunate incident occurred at the Zhibi community in Tafa local government area of Niger state.

How bandits attacked the policeman and his family

It was gathered that the gunmen broke into the policeman’s compound located in the community neighbouring Dei-Dei town in the FCT, on Wednesday, January 24.

They injured the policeman to an unconscious state, before abducting his wife alongside her newborn baby, as well as her mother, who came to assist with her postnatal needs.

Speaking on the sad development, the said police officer, Ogwuche Simon, who resides at Zhibi community stated that he travelled to Gauraka community on that day and brought back the baby from the police outpost in the community where he was kept after he identified him as his son.

It was gathered that the bandits demanded N30 million ransom before they killed the two people.

Suleja police react

Also reacting, the Suleja police area commander ACP Muhammad S. Musa confirmed the incident.

According to him, the two corpses had been deposited at the Umaru Musa Yaradua Memorial Hospital in Sabon-Wuse town, along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Shehu Sani reacts as bandits kill immigration officers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani expressed deep sadness over the death of two immigration officers.

In a post shared on his X account on Wednesday, January 17, Sani expressed his appreciation for the service and sacrifice of the late officers as he offered his condolences to the deceased's family.

He tweeted:

"It’s sad to receive the news that Bandits killed two immigration officers in Kebbi State. We appreciate their service & ultimate sacrifice."

Wike dares kidnappers after meeting with Tinubu

Legit.ng reported earlier that FCT minister Nyesom Wike on Wednesday, January 17, vowed that his administration will make it unbearable for bandits to operate in the FCT.

Wike said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed him and all service chiefs to explore all necessary means to bring an end to the kidnappings and killings of residents by bandits in Bwari and other areas in the FCT.

Atiku reacts as kidnappers kill one of six sisters abducted in Abuja

Meanwhile, a PDP chieftain, Atiku Abubakar, reacted to the death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, who was killed by her abductors in Abuja.

Atiku expressed deep sadness over the death of Nabeeha.

The former vice president, in a short post on his X account @atiku, on Sunday, January 14, 2024, called for improved security as he urged relevant security agencies, including the Nigerian police, to step up their game and rescue Nabeeha's siblings from the kidnappers' den.

Source: Legit.ng