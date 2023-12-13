Governor Siminalayi Fubara's administration in Rivers state has explained that cultural defects led to the demolition and rebuilding of the state House of Assembly.

According to The Nation, the government cited the recent explosion and fire incident as what made the main building of the legislative arms unfit for the lawmakers' use.

This was disclosed in a statement through his commissioner for information, Joseph Johnson, shortly after the commencement of the demolition on Wednesday morning, December 13.

Johnson said after the inspection of the facility by Governor Fubara to assess the level of damage done by the fire incident on the building, the government had no alternative but to follow the advice of professionals on the integrity of the complex.

According to the commissioner, the dynamites used as an explosion on the assembly complex had caused the foundation of the building to be shaking.

The statement partly read:

“There were visible cracks on the walls afterwards, and the entire structure looked frail and unsafe for legislative business.”

Source: Legit.ng