The Nigerian Army has claimed responsibility for the bombing of villagers during a Maulud Nabiy celebration at Tudun Biriin in Kaduna

The army, however, said the airstrikes were inadvertent, adding that its operatives were targeting terrorists

About 30 innocent residents were feared dead in the airstrikes on Sunday night, December 3

Tudun Biri, Kaduna state - The Kaduna government on Monday afternoon, December 4, said it received briefings on the previous day of an alleged missed target airstrike on Tudun Biri village in the state.

The airstrike left several citizens dead and others injured.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, the overseeing commissioner, ministry of internal security and home affairs of Kaduna state, a meeting was presided over by the deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, attended by heads of security agencies and religious and traditional leaders, where the Nigerian Army (NA) explained the circumstances which led to what it calls "unfortunate and unintended".

The general officer commanding One Division Nigerian Army, Major VU Okoro stated that his colleagues were on a routine mission against terrorists but inadvertently affected members of the community.

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) noted authorities' explanation.

The statement by Aruwan said at the end of the closed door meeting, Balarabe conveyed the condolences of the government and people of Kaduna state to the families that lost their loved ones. She also prayed for the repose of the victims' souls.

Meanwhile, addressing journalists after the security meeting, Aruwan commiserated with the affected members of the community, Channels Television reported.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that many villagers are feared dead following a bomb allegedly dropped by men of the Nigerian Armed Forces jet during a Maulud celebration at Tudun Biri.

Preliminary reports indicate that about 30 people died during the incident on Sunday, December 3, around 9:00 pm.

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) refuted media reports that its aircraft accidentally killed innocent civilians in Kaduna.

Although it was believed that the NAF officials thought the slain civilians were terrorists, the agency said the information was "false".

