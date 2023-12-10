A student of Sheikh Kamaldeen Arabic School, Ilọrin, was found hanging in his room on Thursday, December 7

The 22-year-old deceased student disclosed in a note he left behind that he killed himself over unanswered prayers

According to the note, he said he would rather die than sin while begging for his parent's forgiveness

Ilorin, Kwara state - A student of Sheikh Kamaldeen Arabic School, Ilọrin, Kwata state, simply identified as Alfa Musa, has allegedly killed himself over unanswered prayer.

As reported by Daily Trust, the tragic incident occurred in the Ogidi area of Ilorin West local government area on Thursday, December 7.

The 22-year-old deceased student was found hanging in his room after one of his friends visited his residence and found the door to his room locked.

A neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity said:

“There was assurance that he was inside but after repeated knocks without response, the door was forced open and he was found hanging.

“An empty paint container which he allegedly used to hang himself was also found in his room.”

According to residents, the deceased’s father, who hails from Osun State when contacted said his son be buried in Ilorin against the wish of the deceased.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said an investigation has commenced into the unfortunate incident.

Ejire-Adeyemi said the deceased dropped a note before committing the crime

“To my mum and dad, I am sorry, I did this because God did not answer my prayers, I would rather die than sin, please, forgive me, I love you, bury me at home.”

