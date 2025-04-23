A few days ago, Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao, had the premiere of her movie, Owambe Thieves which was well attended

However, a drama took place that turned out to be controversial, birthing more online call out and dragging

In this article, Legit.ng presents all the spectacles that have trailed Eniola Ajao's movie launch in the past

Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao is one of the actresses that knows her onions and have churned out cinema movies in the past. Her films are usually applauded for the successes they record within a few days they hit the cinema.

However, difference dramas and controversies often trail her efforts. During the premiere of her movie in 2024, there was an uproar over the choice of celebrity who won the Best Dressed at the venue of 'Beasts of two Worlds'.

Femi Adebayo's fight, Bobrisky's win, dramas that took place as Eniola Ajao premieres movie. Photo credit@bobrisky222/@femiadebayosalami/@eniolaajao

Source: Instagram

It was followed by a series of call-outs and online beef by some of her colleagues. In 2025 when she was having the premiere of her film, Owambe Thieves, two of her colleagues fought at the event venue as well.

In his article, Legit.ng presents all the dramas that have trailed Eniola Ajao's movie premiere

1. Controversy over Bobrisky's win at movie premiere

In 2024 when Eniola Ajao premiered her cinema movie, 'Beasts of Two Worlds' (Ajanaku) and Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okunneye aka Bobrisky won the best dressed female at the event.

His win was greeted with controversy, as many celebrities reacted with different post about it.

Toyin Abraham was the first to react after she was told who won the best dressed category. She called the judges crazy and questioned their choice. The mother of one also threatened to punch the crossdresser for bragging about his win.

Dayo Amusa had to walk out of the venue of the launch of the movie. She later made a post to express her displeasure about Bobrisky's win. According to her, it was disrespectful of the judges to crown a crossdresser as winner.

Portable also joined other celebrities to react to Bobrisky's win at the film premiere. He accused the organisers of trying to spoil the world by promoting crossdressing. He composed a song to make fun of Bobrisky over the uproar that followed his win at the event.

Celebrities including Portable, Toyin Abraham, Dayo Amusa air their views about drama at Eniola Ajao's movie premiere. Photo credit@toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

2. Bobrisky arrested for money laundering

While Bobrisky was at the premiere of Beast of Two Worlds by Eniola Ajao, he lavished money on the movie producer and some other guests at the event. A video of the crossdresser allegedly abusing naira surfaced online, and he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was charged to court on several counts of money laundering and naira abuse. The crossdresser spent a few weeks in detention before he finally regained his freedom.

3. Dayo Amusa, Femi Adebayo's fight

While Dayo Amusa was calling out her colleague, Femi Adebayo, who was one of the judges that crowned Bobrisky the best dressed at Eniola Ajao's movie premiere, she gave him negative names and the actor reacted.

Femi accused Dayo of being jealous and envious of his success, and added that she would not have rest of mind.

The actor's wife, Aladuke was also dragged into the saga, she lashed out at Dayo Amusa for coming for her husband.

The three of them exchanged words in some post before they eventually called it quit.

4. Laide Bakare and Eniola Badmus' fight

There was a tragic turn of event during the recent premiere of Eniola Ajao's film Owambe Thieves on April 13th 2025. Nollywood actresses, Eniola Badmus and her colleague, Laide Bakare, clashed at the event.

The drama unfolded after Badmus stopped the cameraman from filming her with Laide Bakare, who was dancing close to her at the event. Badmus told the video recorder not to film them together because they are not friends.

A short drama started at the event, but guests were quick to intervene and mediate peace between the two warring actresses. However, Bakare later leaked the direct message she got from Eniola and bragged of helping her when no one wanted to hire her because of her obesity and 'ugly' look.

Laide Bakare continued dragging her colleague, Eniola and even dragged Opeyemi Aiyeola into the fracas.

Eniola Badmus also reacted to Laide's call-out, she stated that it was better to avoid conflict. She also added that her decision was not taken out of being weak, but because she was wise.

