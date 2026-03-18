Saudi authorities warn crescent moon sighting for Eid may be hindered by poor weather conditions

Al-Hariq and Sudair Observatories report unfavourable visibility impacting Shawwal crescent spotting

Dammam Observatory begins moon sighting observations amid uncertainty regarding Eid al-Fitr confirmation

Saudi Arabian authorities have indicated that sighting the crescent marking the end of Ramadan may be difficult due to unfavourable weather conditions across key observatories.

Officials at Al-Hariq Observatory said visibility is currently poor, while Sudair Observatory also reported cloudy skies, both reducing the chances of spotting the Shawwal crescent.

Saudi authorities have cast doubt on the possibility of sighting the crescent on March 18. Photo: Getty

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"The weather is not clear at the moment, and the sighting of the Eid crescent may be difficult," Al-Hariq Observatory said.

Meanwhile, Dammam Observatory which is reportedly one of the earliest sites preparing for the sighting has commenced observations.

The development raises uncertainty over the official confirmation of Eid al-Fitr, which depends on the successful sighting of the crescent moon.

Legit.ng notes that this is a developing story. The moon sighting process is ongoing, and no official conclusion has been reached as of the time of filing this report.

Saudi Arabia announces Eid holiday dates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced the official Eid Al Fitr holiday for workers in the private and non-profit sectors.

The break will begin at the end of the working day on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Saudi Arabia announces four-day Eid Al Fitr holiday for private and non-profit workers. Photo: Getty

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According to Gulf News, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development confirmed that the holiday will commence after work on the 29th day of Ramadan 1447 AH.

The celebration period will last for four days in line with provisions contained in the Saudi Labour Law.

Four-day Eid holiday confirmed

The ministry’s spokesperson, Mohammed Al Ruzaiqi, said the announcement was made early to help companies and workers prepare for the festive period. He explained that the notice allows organisations to adjust work schedules while maintaining services in critical sectors.

According to him, the clarification also ensures that employees are able to enjoy their entitled holiday without uncertainty.

Al Ruzaiqi reminded employers to follow Article 24 of the executive regulations of the Saudi Labour Law. The regulation covers the observance of official holidays and guarantees workers paid leave during religious and national celebrations.

UAE announces Eid Al-Fitr holiday dates

Similarly, Legit.ng also reported that authorities in the United Arab Emirates had announced the official Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public and private sector employees in 2026, setting out dates that depend on the length of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Khaleej Times, the UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that federal government employees will observe the Eid holiday from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22, 2026.

For private sector employees, the holiday will run from Thursday, March 19, to Saturday, March 21. Workers whose regular schedules include Sundays will be required to return to work on Sunday, March 22. The authorities clarified that the private sector break will be extended by an extra day if Ramadan lasts 30 days.

Source: Legit.ng