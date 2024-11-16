Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has attributed his problems to the Best Dressed award he received some months ago

It will be recalled that the socialite got arrested by the authorities for naira abuse during the premiere of"Ajakaju"

In a recent post shared online, he noted that his problems began the moment he received the award

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has shared an emotional post about the genesis of all his problems.

The crossdresser has moved from battle to battle ever since his release from police custody. It will be recalled that Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in prison for abusing the naira in April 2024.

Bobrisky blames Eniola Ajao's award for his predicament. Credit: @bobrisky222, @eniola_ajao

In a recent post, the crossdresser went on social media to post that his problem began after he got crowned the Best Dressed female at Eniola Ajao's movie premiere.

He noted that he has experienced many problems because of N1 million and that the next time he receives anything close to such an award, he will run away.

Bobrisky wrote:

"My problem started from when I collected best dressed female with 1 million price. For my life if I see award for best dressed female, I go disappear from that location asap."

See the post here:

Bobrisky trends over post

Read some reactions from Legit.ng:

@creativeoliver:

"Man collecting award for best dressed female? How e sound for your empty head ode??"

@niji_darlingtv:

"Misplaced priorities 😂😂😂."

@poshest_hope:

"Lai lai, it happened on October 18th, 2016 when you chose to join the sisterhood 😂."

@naijabossladyhairintl:

"Imagine dragging best dressed with us?"

@yomideee__:

"Truly Since he won best dressed she never rest."

@luckiestdude1:

"The women that have been supporting that man, Bob, how far? Stray bullet never touch una?"

@teeh_lyfstyle:

"Lmao no agency wey never arrest Bob. E remain jamb and waec."

Toyin Abraham slams Femi Adebayo for picking Bobrisky

In a previous report by Legit.ng, a video of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham losing her cool after she was told who won the best-dressed female at the premiere of Eniola Ajao's movie Ajakaju went viral.

The actress found it hard to believe that Bobrisky was crowned the best-dressed female at the premiere, considering that the crossdresser is a man.

After finding out, Toyin Abraham asked who picked Bob as the best-dressed female and went ahead to call the person crazy.

