Portable has reacted after Bobrisky won the best-dressed award at Eniola Ajao's movie premiere, Ajakaju

He said the crossdresser used his money to transform to a man and warned him not to come to his area because he would be beaten

The singer said that organisers want to spoil the world because they are promoting cross-dressing

Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, better known as Portable, has shown his grievance after popular crossdresser, Bobrisky won the best dressed at Eniola Ajao's movie premiere.

Legit.ng has reported that Toyin Abraham had reacted after Bobrisky won the best dress at Eniola Ajao's movie premiere. She called that person who gave Bobrisky the award crazy.

In a video he posted online, the Zazu crooner said that the crossdresser doesn't deserve to win the award. According to him, the organizers want to spoil the world. He added that they were promoting cross-dressing.

Portable reacts to Bobrisky winning best dressed. Photo credit@bobrisky222/@portablebaeby

Portable says Bobrisky should be jailed

In the viral clip, Portable claimed that Bobrisky should be jailed but they are celebrating him.

The singer who is into real estate asked if the organisers were acting in a movie in real life. He added that they are the ones promoting cross-dressing.

Portable says he will beat Bobrisky

The Zeh Nation boss mentioned that Bobrisky should not come to his area because he will be dealt with.

He added that his boys would use firewood to beat him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what Portable said about Bobrisky. Here are some of the comments below:

@xter_dido:

"Bob pay them abeg."

@michael__leonard203:

"If portable they make sense button."

@lilianola6515:

"If portable is making sense like my comment."

@elzinoszn:

"Brotherhood wey turn to sisterhood.. If you come my hood you go collect firewood."

@dayborh:

"Portable, thumbs up."

@iamperiz_01

"Very big shame I swear , I don’t really knw If everyone is okay , even if is movie or what I don’t care I can see many ppl in this country are sick , when VDM speak the truth they arrested him for saying the simple truth , now you see nai small small dem Dey tak start nonsense things for dis country, thank you all for the ppl supporting stupid tins in this country ."

@callme_ysb:

"All the women supporting bob to risky journey una sons journey sha be like bob risky own Amen amen amen."

@chibabyluv83:

"I don’t understand what Portable is saying,but he is right."

@eezuu_theplug:

"E shock portable too."

@muje_spark:

"I Love Portable ! I be him Fan."

@omoh_aw:

"Bobrisky return the award oh if you don’t wanna see shege."

Dayo Amusa reacts to Bobrisky's win

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Amusa had expressed her displeasure about Bobrisky winning the best dressed at her colleague's movie premiere.

She slammed everyone who was involved in crowning the crossdresser.

The actress claimed that it was disrespectful to all women who were at the event.

Source: Legit.ng