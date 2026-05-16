The Nigeria Immigration Service officially activated a 30-day visa exemption policy for Rwandan nationals entering the country

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu initiated the framework to match a similar open-border policy previously granted to Nigerian citizens by Rwanda

Immigration authorities directed all international airports, seaports, and land borders to update entry protocols for immediate implementation

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has officially rolled out a 30-day visa waiver for citizens of Rwanda looking to enter the country.

This policy serves as a direct response to a reciprocal travel gesture previously extended to Nigerians by the Rwandan government.

Nigeria implemented a 30-day visa waiver for Rwandan citizens. Photo FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu initially made the policy announcement during the Africa CEO Forum held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Following that declaration, immigration authorities have finalized all operational logistics to ensure the directive takes immediate effect across the country.

New travel rules activated

In an official release signed on May 15, 2026, by DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, the Service Public Relations Officer at the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters in Abuja, under the new bilateral framework, Rwandan passport holders can gain entry into Nigeria without a visa for a maximum duration of 30 days.

The waiver applies strictly to individuals arriving for lawful purposes, including tourism, business trips, and official engagements.

Visitors who plan to extend their stay past the permitted 30 days must apply for an appropriate visa. These extensions can be secured through a Nigerian Embassy, a High Commission abroad, or via the official Nigeria e-Visa application portal.

Tinubu initiated the framework to match a similar policy previously granted to Nigerians by Rwanda. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

Immediate border implementation

The NIS has ordered personnel at all international entry points to commence the policy immediately. This directive spans across all national airports, land borders, and seaports to ensure seamless processing for incoming Rwandan travelers.

According to immigration officials, the initiative reflects the strong diplomatic and bilateral relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Rwanda.

The move aims to enhance intra-African mobility, boost regional tourism, and drive economic cooperation in alignment with broader continental development goals.

The agency stated its ongoing commitment to facilitating safe, orderly, and lawful migration in accordance with international best practices and the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration.

Members of the public who require further clarification or assistance regarding the new guidelines can reach out to the NIS via its verified social media handles or designated 24/7 contact center telephone numbers.

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Source: Legit.ng