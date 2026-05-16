Lagos State Government sanctions 15 money-lending firms for violating operational guidelines and unethical practices

Officials seal the offices of offending lenders to deter illegal activities and protect vulnerable borrowers

Residents advised to verify lender licenses and report abusive practices to the FCCPC for investigation

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Lagos State Government has sanctioned 15 money-lending firms for violating operational guidelines, engaging in unethical recovery practices, and operating without valid approvals, as part of a wider crackdown on illegal and exploitative loan operators across the state.

The enforcement action was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, who said the move is aimed at protecting residents from predatory lending, harassment, and fraudulent financial activities that have become increasingly common among some digital loan providers.

Lagos seals offices of illegal loan app operators, vows full action. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to the commissioner, the affected operators were found to have breached several regulations guiding money-lending businesses in the state, prompting immediate sanctions and the sealing of their offices.

Why were the loan apps penalised?

Layode explained that many of the sanctioned firms were operating from undisclosed or unapproved business locations without notifying the Ministry of Home Affairs, a direct violation of state regulations.

Some of the lenders were also accused of charging excessive and exploitative interest rates that placed borrowers under severe financial pressure.

In addition, authorities cited abusive loan recovery methods, including harassment, intimidation, and other unethical debt collection tactics that have drawn repeated complaints from residents.

The commissioner stressed that such practices would no longer be tolerated, noting that the state government remains committed to sanitising the informal lending sector and restoring trust in legitimate financial services.

Offices sealed as a warning to others

As part of the enforcement drive, the government sealed the offices of the affected operators to serve as both punishment and a warning to others engaging in similar practices.

Officials said the action is intended to deter illegal operators and reinforce compliance among licensed lenders across Lagos.

The state government believes stricter enforcement will help reduce the activities of rogue lenders who exploit vulnerable borrowers through hidden charges, data privacy violations, and public shaming tactics.

Over 600 licensed money lenders are under monitoring

Lagos currently has more than 600 licensed money lenders operating across the state, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Authorities said active monitoring is ongoing to ensure that all operators comply with licensing conditions and ethical lending standards.

Licensed lenders are required to renew their operating permits regularly and must disclose their exact business addresses to the ministry before commencing operations.

Failure to meet these obligations can result in sanctions, suspension, or closure.

Alignment with Federal Consumer Protection rules

Beyond state licensing requirements, money lenders in Lagos are also expected to comply with federal consumer protection rules enforced by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The FCCPC has repeatedly warned digital lenders against violating borrowers’ privacy rights, using defamatory debt recovery methods, and engaging in predatory lending practices.

The commission also mandates stronger consumer data protection measures and prohibits lenders from contacting borrowers’ family members, friends, or employers as a means of public shaming.

What borrowers should do?

Residents dealing with suspicious or abusive lenders are advised to verify whether such firms are properly licensed before taking loans.

Borrowers who experience harassment, unlawful threats, or unfair charges can also report such infractions to the FCCPC for investigation and possible enforcement action.

15 illegal loan apps land in trouble in Lagos over infractions. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The Lagos State Government says the latest sanctions reflect its broader commitment to protecting consumers and ensuring that only transparent, licensed, and responsible lenders are allowed to operate within the state.

FG updates list of 45 Illegal loan apps

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has officially blacklisted 45 loan apps in Nigeria as of January 2026.

These apps are considered illegal because they failed to comply with the Digital Lending Regulations, exposing users to risks such as harassment, data misuse, and predatory lending practices.

Nigerians are strongly advised to avoid these apps and instead use only FCCPC-approved lenders.

Source: Legit.ng