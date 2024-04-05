Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has finally been taken to court to face his N180m money laundering and naira abuse trial

This is coming a day after the public figure was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Details emerged online about the crossdresser’s court case as netizens continued to ask questions about his arrest

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has finally been taken to court to face trial.

The socialite was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the late hours of Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Bobrisky will face trial for naira abuse and money laundering. Photos: @officialefcc, @bobrisky222

In a new development, the self-styled Mummy of Lagos finally appeared in court for his trial on money laundering and naira abuse.

The EFCC had filed a six-count charge against Bobrisky after his arrest. Four of the charges bordered on his alleged abuse of the naira, and the other two counts involved alleged money laundering.

The crossdresser was accused of laundering N180 million with his account domiciled with Ecobank.

In a press statement shared by the EFCC, Bobrisky allegedly tampered with N400,000 by spraying it at actress Eniola Ajao’s Ajakaju movie premiere.

In the money laundering count against Bobrisky, it was revealed that the crossdresser traded under the name and style of Bob Express between September 1, 2021, and April 4, 2024, in Lagos but failed to submit a declaration of the activities of the company to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering. It was also stated that within that time period, N127 million was paid into the company’s account.

The EFCC’s press statement reads in part:

“In count six, Bobrisky is also accused of failing to submit a declaration of the activities of the company within the same period when another N53m was paid into the company’s account thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 6(1)(a), and Section 19(1) (f) of the Money Laundering (Prevention And Prohibition) Act and punishable under Section 19 (2) (b) of the same Act.”

See the video of Bobrisky arriving in the court below:

