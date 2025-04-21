A video has captured the amount of money Priscilla Ojo and her husband made during their wedding in Nigeria

The couple had staged a flamboyant ceremony on April 17th and 19th in the presence of family and some celebrities

The money was kept in a transparent bag and was lifted by two men, who found it very difficult to carry it

Fans are still in awe of the way Iyabo Ojo staged a flamboyant wedding ceremony for her daughter, Priscilla Ojo in Nigeria.

The couple had walked down the aisles in a lovely ceremony which was witnessed by family members and some celebrities.

Two men lift bag of money made at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's wedding on viral video. Photo credit@juma.jux

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds on social media, the amount of money made by the couple during the ceremony surfaced online.

In the clip, two men were seen trying to lift the bag after all the money had been picked and put away.

Iyabo Ojo packs money in transparent bags

In the recording, the money was packed in a transparent bag and was carried by the two men.

It had different denominations, mostly N500 and, N1000 mint notes. It also had N200 notes.

The bag was being lifted out of the venue of the ceremony so that it will not be stolen.

Fans react to video of money made at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's wedding. Photo credit@juma.jux

Source: Instagram

Celebrities who congratulated Iyabo Ojo over wedding

Recall that some celebrities, who attended the wedding ceremony of Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzania husband, Juma Jux also shared a post to celebrate the actress.

Funke Akindele, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Toyin Abraham and some others made posts about the ceremony.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels also celebrated the couple in a post on Instagram. Apart from sharing posts about the wedding and praying for the couple, some of them also gave gifts and money to both the couple and the bride's mother to support them for the lavish ceremony.

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens reacted to the video of the money made at Priscilla Ojo's wedding. Here are some comments below:

@hajia_aladedoyin commented:

"I can see why officer kamo and abiola steals queen mother money."

@adeseunarukson reacted:

"So money get weight."

@mao.batik said:

"Two grown up men no fut carry am.sef."

@rasal_clothing shared:

"If not today I don’t know that money has weight. I hope it is complets sha."

@wummit stated:

"JP25 is the wedding of the year, no comparison, the difference is three much, the wedding stand out, loud in Africa, action speaks louder than voice unlike other weddings announcements speaks louder than action, Queen mother did the planing and Almighty God execute it."

Priscilla Ojo shares rewedding pictures

Legit.ng had reported that Priscilla Ojo had informed her fans that she was getting ready for her wedding to her singer boos.

She shared some lovely pre-wedding pictures, which she captioned as her third look. In one of the photos, she covered her husband eyes and flaunted her diamond ring.

Fans have different interpretations to her post, most especially the picture where she covered her husband eyes.

