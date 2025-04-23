Nigerian singer Peter Okoye aka Mr P and his household witnessed a surprise visit from international boxer Anthony Joshua

The musician’s wife, Lola Omotayo, revealed how shocked they were to see the huge sportsman at their doorstep

The mum of two went on to share videos of the fun time their children, including herself, had with the boxer, triggering reactions online

Lola Omotayo Okoye, the wife of Nigerian music singer Peter Okoye of Psquare, was taken aback by an unexpected visit from international boxer Anthony Joshua.

Lola revealed that she was star-struck when she spotted the sportsman on her doorstep unannounced.

Anthony Joshua spends time with Mr P and family. Credit: @anthonyjoshua, @lolaonotayo

The mum of two mentioned that she was a die-hard fan of the boxer and characterised the event as pure delight and unforgettable.

The businesswoman shared videos and pictures of her practising boxing with the star figure.

There were also moments between her children and the boxers which melted the hearts of netizens.

Lola further expressed her gratitude for the visit, stating that she was motivated and still smiling.

She wrote:

“When your favourite boxer @anthonyjoshua shows up at your doorstep, and you’re a die-hard boxing fan, pure joy doesn’t even begin to cover it! What an unforgettable moment with the champ—grateful, inspired, and still smiling!”.

See her post below:

Legit.n earlier reported that Nigerian social media users feasted online after drama ensued between Lola Omotayo, and singer Terry Apala, in the presence of her husband Peter.

The three celebrities were in the same environment while Terry Apala's "Apala Disco", where he featured Wizkid, was playing in the background. Lola Omotayo seemed to enjoy the song as she began to dance with Terry Apala.

Things took a different turn when Lola suddenly bent over in front of the singer and started to whine her waist for him in her husband's presence.

Mr P swiftly walked over to Terry Apala and warned him. He laughed, and even after the warning, Lola Omotayo did not stop dancing with the singer.

Peter Okoye and family hangs out Anthony Joshua. Credit: @lolaomotayo

Internet users shared their opinions about the scenario, adding that Terry did nothing wrong as Lola kept whining her waist for him.

Internet users react to Anthony Joshua with Peter Okoye’s family

Fans and netizens gushed over the beautiful moments between the boxer and the musician’s family. Actress Omoni Oboli also daydreamed about him appearing in one of her films.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

omonioboli said:

"Imagine him in a movie on Omoni Oboli Tv 🙆🏽‍♀️ Kai! Imagination wan wound me 🤧."

jeangeorgetrends said:

"My Sister The Champ🥊 Hosting The Champ🥊 Now That’s How The Queen👸👑 Roll! Right On🙌🏾💯🙌🏾💯🙌🏾."

adeshile456 wrote:

"@peterpsquare please Mr P don’t leave this beautiful sister regardless of any imperfections between you both , whenever she posted any video that captured you and your family in your home trust me there is a barely spiritual natural joy that comes to my face and I am curiously sure not only me that feel this barely enthusiasm , it’s because men are becoming boys this days , they are been diminish by so call physical feminine vague temptations of this generation .. God bless you as you elongate the eternal bond of a responsible married man to one woman 🙏🏾🤍 live you @peterpsquare."

vivianp_1989 wrote:

"Argh!! Aunty Lola you want join boxing? 😁😁😁🤣."

tracy_fins said:

"He’s a giant 🔥You’re looking hot as ever Mrs. Lola Okoye 😍🔥."

