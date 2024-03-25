A video of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham losing her cool after she was told who won the best-dressed female at the premiere of Eniola Ajao's movie Ajakaju has gone viral

The actress found it hard to believe that Bobrisky was crowned the best-dressed female at the premiere, considering that the crossdresser is a man

After finding out, Toyin Abraham asked who picked Bob as the best-dressed female and went ahead to called the person crazy

On Sunday night, March 2024, Eniola Ajao's first box office movie, Ajakaju "Beast of Two Worlds", officially premiered.

Clips from the event have surfaced on social media and have got people talking. One of the videos that stirred mixed reactions was when actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham talked to Bobrisky.

A clip from Eniola Ajao's movie premiere of Toyin Abraham reacting to Bobrisky being crowned best dressed female goes viral. Photo credit: @toyinabraham/@femiadebayo/@bobrisky22

Source: Instagram

She looked stunned when Eniola Ajao told her that Bobrisky was crowned the best-dressed female at the movie premiere.

Toyin Abraham threatened to punch Bobrisky when he bragged that he was the best-dressed female at the movie premiere.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is important to note that Toyin Abraham and Bobrisky are close pals and the threat made in the viral clip was a friendly one.

Toyin Abraham slams Femi Adebayo

Another clip from the premiere that caught the attention of many online was the moment Femi Adebayo announced Bobrisky as the best-dressed female at the event.

Toyin Abraham reacted to Femi Adebayo's announcement, slamming him. She called her colleague "Werey."

Watch both clips below:

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's comment

Here are some of the comments that trailed Toyin Abraham's video:

@biodazzle:

"This is the problem. Best female when he is not female and in the midst of all those female? Maybe they would have said best dressed."

@oluebubechukwu_venture:

"Among all the female in Nigeria na man win female award."

@orlando_don_porosky:

"Arrant nonsense."

@mary_ozioma_ozzy:

"Why do I sense problem because this is actually not right, bob is a male and was giving a female award."

@nnennyo:

"Nigerians have started this rubbish too ….we are finished if they don’t put a stop to this NOW."

@omoeko05:

"Orii brother femi self buru ! Na so dem teach brother femi for mosque smh."

@chef_adadiamond:

"What kind of nonsense is this? Is this what our society has turn to, even this one that has been fasting for days dey carry woman title dey give man.."

@j3rry_u:

"I just imagine Tinubu dey see all this. Una really expect am to answer una problem? Lmfao…… A FINISHED COUNTRY."

Crossdresser James Brown drags senior colleague, Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when James Brown went online to call out his senior colleague, Bobrisky.

He noted at the time that he was the latest queen in town, and it was time for Bobrisky to pack her bag and go.

James Brown further noted in the viral clip that it was his time to shine because Bobrisky's time had passed.

Source: Legit.ng