The Nigerian social media space was buzzing with excitement on April 17, 2025, over the much-anticipated JP2025 wedding

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscy got married to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, and celebrities made bold statements with their outfits to the party

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at the guests who showed up to JP2025 and drew attention with their attire

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo finally had her dream come true after her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, got traditionally married to her heartthrob on April 17, 2025.

If there’s one thing many people can agree on, it is the fact that Nigerian weddings are on a level of their own, and that was exactly what went down at the JP2025 wedding. There were guests from all walks of life at the star-studded event, and many of them showed up with their fashion a-game.

In their usual manner, celebrity guests at the JP2025 wedding posted photos of their outfits online, and they sparked discussions among netizens who gave their ratings for each outfit.

1. Actress Juliet Ibrahim keeps things simple and classy:

Nollywood star Juliet Ibrahim was one of the guests who impressed fans with their attire at the JP2025 party. The asoebi fabric for the day which consisted of green and orange colours gave many guests a tough time but Juliet Ibrahim seemed to have a hang of it by keeping things elegant and downplaying the busyness of the fabric.

2. Ashmusy and Nons Miraj turn up in coordinated outfits:

Media personalities and best friends, Ashmusy and Nons Miraj, were two guests who left many people gushing over how they showed up for JP2025 wedding. Both women rocked similar styles of dresses which was heavily stoned and beaded green dresses with cinched waist and dramatic orange sleeves. Guests could not help but turn heads and admire them when they showed up at the party venue.

3. Papaya Ex pays homage to couple with her dress:

One outfit that almost took all the attention away from Priscy and Juma Jux on their big day was the one Papaya Ex wore. The social media influencer sparked online controversy after she showed up at the event with a photo of the groom attached to her chest and a photo of the bride attached to her waist. Many guests and netizens did double-takes when they spotted her, but not for positive reasons. A number of them were surprised by her bold move and wondered why she thought it was appropriate to have someone else’s husband on her chest.

4. Veekee James’ dramatic sleeves had only a few fans:

Celebrity fashion designer Veekee James’ outfit at JP2025 had many netizens questioning her taste in fashion for the first time. The talented seamstress included dramatic balloon sleeves and beautiful flowery embroidery on the chest, waist and hems of her outfit. Thankfully, Veekee got back into the good graces of people after it was discovered that the sleeves were detachable and she eventually took them off at the party.

5. Toyin Abraham brings fashion a-game:

Another guest at JP2025 who got people talking was actress Toyin Abraham. The film star posted photos of what she wore on social media and videos of her at the party venue also went viral. Mummy Ire, as she is also called, looked well put together at the start of the event with her blue and orange attire made from the chosen asoebi fabric. She complemented the look with a green purse and matching green shoes.

6. Mercy Eke turns up in style:

Former BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, was at Priscy and Juma Jux’s wedding in her lovely green and orange asoebi. The reality show star kept things elegant with her heavily stoned and beaded dress, which she complemented with an orange designer purse.

7. Kiekie keeping things short and simple:

Nigerian media personality Bukunmi Adeaga, aka Kiekie, kept things simple with her short dress to the JP2025 wedding. She rocked a high-neck short dress made from green and orange fabric. Satin fabrics were also added to the side of the dress to give it a dramatic feel. The hem of the cloth was also heavily beaded with green and orange stones.

8. Mercy Aigbe shuns critics with two outfits:

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe was one of the few guests at the JP2025 wedding who rocked two outfits. The movie star played her role as a friend to the bride’s mother as well as a mother to one of the bride’s friends. Mercy Aigbe has been known not to slack when it comes to fashion and she slayed back to back in her two outfits.

9. Diana Eneje brings the extra to JP2025 with her outfit:

Social media influencer and friend of the bride, Diana Eneje, decided to be over the top with her outfit to Priscy’s wedding. Her pink dress had a huge butterfly-style design attached to it and it drew the attention of many online. While some netizens loved it, others were not pleased.

10.Michelle Gentry looks simple and sweet:

Actress Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle, was one of the guests at JP25 who had fans swooning over her understated beauty. Without doing too much, the young influencer looked elegant and stunning in her pink asoebi as one of the bride’s friends.

11.Teminikan looks pretty in pink:

Nigerian model and one of Priscy’s bridesmaids, Teminikan, was one of the guests who stole the show with her attire at the JP2025 wedding. She looked stunning in her heavily beaded fuchsia pink dress. Teninikan also complemented the outfit with an emerald green clutch purse and shoes.

12.Zaynee Karmani showcases modest elegance:

One outfit that had netizens in a frenzy was the one worn by social media influencer, Zaynee Karmani, who was one of Priscy’s bridesmaids. Her figure-hugging high-neck pink dress with fringes had many netizens drooling. It was a rare case of a celebrity covering their body but still slaying better than those who went over the top with their attire.

13. Chioma Goodhair slays in twos:

Nigerian socialite and close friend of the bride, Chioma Goodhair, was also one of the guests who rocked two outfits at the JP2025 wedding. The first attire was of her in the general green and orange asoebi fabric, while the other was made from the pink material chosen for a few of the bride and her mother’s friends. Chioma, who prides herself on being one of the organisers of the event, brought her fashion A-game in both outfits.

These are only a few of the outfits the celebrities wore to the JP2025 wedding. While there were some good, bad and ugly, netizens were entertained by the beautiful displays at Priscy and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding.

Priscy challenges Papaya over outfit to JP2025

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscy, challenged Papaya Ex, over what she wore to her JP2025 wedding.

The social media influencer had attached Priscy's husband, Juma Jux's face, to her chest and the bride did not seem to like it much.

Priscy's best friend, Enioluwa, was also seen preventing Papaya from getting close to the groom at the wedding party.

