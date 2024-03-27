Dayo Amusa has shared an update about the police inviting Femi Adebayo for questioning for promoting LGBTQ in the country

The Nollywood actress also sent a message to Femi Adebayo's wife, Aladuke, following their online exchange

Dayo Amusa, who stood her ground against Bobrisky's award, also shared how Femi Adeboy had reached out to her to drop another video as damage control

Yoruba actress Dayo Amusa, in a trending video, has hit out at her colleague Femi Adebayo for saying that his success in the movie industry was her problem.

Legit.ng recalls reported that Femi has come under massive criticism for announcing Bobrisky as the best-dressed female at a movie premiere.

Dayo Amusa shares how Femi Adebayo told her to drop another video as damage control. Credit: @femiadebayosalami @dayoamusa bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Dayo, who was one of the critics, criticized him for making such an announcement.

Amid the criticisms that Femi faced, his wife Aladuke, on Tuesday, March 26, fired at Dayo for publicly calling him out.

Dayo Amusa replies Femi Adebayo and wife

The actress in a trending video called Femi an ‘’Ode'' meaning a fool in Yoruba for thinking she envied his success because they had a misunderstanding.

She recalled how the actor had contacted her to make another video as damage control. Dayo disclosed that Femi told her the video was necessary as the Muslim Society had condemned him for supporting LGBTQ.

The actress added that Femi told her that the police also invited him for questioning for supporting LGBTQ.

Watch a viral video of Dayo Amusa speaking about Femi Adebayo and wife below:

Netizens react to Dayo Amusa's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

beoladcreations_official:

"They invited announcer and left the culprit."

g.e.t.m.a.t.c.h.e.d:

"The only person that has confidently called Bob risky out is PORTABLE!!! Why won't police summon Bob Risky?? Is he above the law??"

shaddyoni:

"The problem is the word best dressed female, if they had use the word best dressed with no category of male or female, I bet this won’t be a problem.."

fashalbosmanship:

"So they invited femi but the Bob gangan dem no invite am ? Nigeria."

peculiaromolola:

"Na femi wife escalate this thing…..shu shu shu."

Femi Adebayo slams Dayo Amusa

After Femi Adebayo's wife dragged Dayo Amusa for tackling her hubby, the movie star also took to his colleague's page to slam her.

He wrote in part:

"I now see that you truly want to come for me! You have actually done it with the wrongest person."

His comment has further sparked another round of reactions.

Source: Legit.ng