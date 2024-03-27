Portable has heightened the fight he had with popular crossdresser Bobrisky as he released a diss track for him

Legit.ng reported that a feud between the singer and the crossdresser erupted after the latter was named Best Dressed Female at a movie screening

Taking words from the voicenotes he sent to the effeminate man during their fight, Zazu mocked Bob for choosing to identify as man

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, has escalated his internet feud with crossdresser Bobrisky.

Recall that Portable ranted over Bobrisky winning Best Dressed Female at Eniola Ajao'ss movie premiere, and he told Bobrisky to stop referring to himself as the sisterhood.

Portable drops studio diss track for Bobrisky. Credit: @portablebaby, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

This apparently did not sit well with Bob, who responded by calling him a disgusting man and cursing his generation.

Taking their face off to another degree, the street pop act posted a video of himself in the studio making a diss track for the crossdresser. In the diss song, he compared Bobrisky's derriere to Akpu (Fufu) due to its strength.

Zazu went on to label him a shame to the brotherhood, pointing out how the crossdresser had migrated to the sisterhood.

The controversial artist went on to warned Portable not to come to his his hood or risk facing the wrath.

See the video below:

Internet users react to Portbale's diss track

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

healthertainer:

"Two of my favs are fighting. Who do I support now. I will just stay neutral and enjoy both shenanigans. But let’s not lie. Let’s not tif. Portable is talented! "

deejayneptune:

"I can’t wait to jam to my brotherhood like this…"

hennabytara:

"E kilo fun brotherhood, if you come to my hood, if you claim sisterhood, you go chop firewood Portable!!! Lyrically able."

churchillmimo:

"If u be brotherhood wey u com Dey act like sisterHood no just try com Our Hood oo coz u go chop firewood."

djwiseone_ijaya_oyii:

"Sha no go try offend Portable e go turn am to sing and cashout Big for ur head omo mi ogbo nana."

Dayo Amusa reacts to Bobrisky's win

In another report via Legit.ng, Yoruba actress Dayo Amusa expressed her displeasure about Bobrisky winning the best dressed at her colleague's movie premiere.

In a viral video, Dayo slammed everyone who was involved in crowning the crossdresser. She claimed it was disrespectful to all women at the event.

Source: Legit.ng