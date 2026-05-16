Mohammed Hayatu-Deen vows to remain in ADC presidential race despite competition from notable contenders

Aspirant emphasises Nigeria's economic crises as motivation for candidacy and leadership reforms

Focus on competency over zoning, with plans for tackling unemployment and insecurity if elected

FCT, Abuja - Presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has declared that he will not withdraw from the party’s 2027 presidential race for any contender, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, or other aspirants.

He maintained that his decision is driven by what he described as the urgent need for capable and reform-minded leadership to address Nigeria’s deepening economic and security challenges.

ADC Presidential Aspirant Vows Not To Step Down for Atiku, Amaechi, Others

Source: Twitter

Constitution guarantees right to contest, says aspirant

Hayatu-Deen argued that every eligible Nigerian has the constitutional right to seek elective office, stressing that political participation must remain open and democratic, The Cable reported.

He said his ambition is anchored in legality and principle rather than personal interest.

“First and foremost, every citizen who is of voting age and constitutionally qualified has the right to contest for any office of his choice. That is guaranteed under our Constitution and laws,” he said.

Nigeria’s economic challenges shaped his decision

The ADC aspirant said his entry into the race was influenced by what he described as Nigeria’s prolonged socio-economic decline. He lamented rising inflation, unemployment, insecurity and weakening public services over the past two decades.

He added that Nigeria requires leadership with technical competence and historical understanding of the country’s economic challenges, noting that many of the issues facing citizens are fundamentally “bread-and-butter” problems.

‘I will not step down for anyone,’ he insists

Addressing speculation about possible negotiations or withdrawals, Hayatu-Deen ruled out stepping down for any aspirant in the race. He stressed that he remains committed to the party’s internal democratic process, Vanguard reported.

“Have other aspirants approached you to step down? No, they have not. And if anyone does, I will not step down for anybody. However, once the party makes its final decision through a credible process, I will fully support whoever emerges as the candidate,” he said.

ADC primaries must reflect fairness, he says

He expressed confidence in the ADC’s internal structures, saying the party must prioritise unity after its primaries. According to him, once a candidate emerges, all members should rally behind such a person to strengthen the party’s electoral chances.

He also argued that opposition parties must cooperate strategically to challenge the ruling party and provide Nigerians with credible alternatives.

Zoning not solution to Nigeria’s problems, says Hayatu-Deen

The aspirant dismissed zoning debates as secondary to governance outcomes, insisting that competence and capacity should guide leadership selection. He said Nigerians are more concerned about jobs, healthcare, education and security than regional considerations.

He added that leadership must focus on delivering tangible improvements in citizens’ welfare rather than political balancing.

Hayatu: If elected, focus will be on economy and security

Hayatu-Deen outlined his priorities if elected president, pledging to tackle inflation, unemployment and insecurity as urgent national concerns. He said his approach would include job creation through public works and reforms in key sectors.

He also emphasised long-term planning, including investment in agriculture, infrastructure, education and healthcare, stressing that Nigeria must adopt a clear national development vision similar to other successful emerging economies.

Atiku officially enters 2027 race

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a political message shared on Thursday, May 14, on X has claimed that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is entering the 2027 presidential race with strong momentum following the submission of his nomination form under the African Democratic Congress.

The post, shared by Royalty E. Uso, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Atiku, came with pictures and a bold assessment of the political landscape ahead of the election.

Source: Legit.ng